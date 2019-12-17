The Bellevue City Council now has the power to remove elected officials from office.
And for the first time publicly, a council member accused a colleague by name of misconduct.
Councilwoman Kathy Welch took aim at her colleague, Pat Shannon, after calling for the council to approve an ordinance that would allow the council to remove one of its members from office.
The ordinance was approved 4-3, with Mayor Rusty Hike breaking the tie. Voting in favor were Hike, Welch, Paul Cook and Don Preister; voting against were Shannon, Bob Stinson and Thomas Burns.
Tuesday’s ordinance was a tougher version of one approved earlier this month. That earlier version had been stripped of the provision that would provide for outright removal from office. At Welch’s motion, the provision was restored, on a 4-3 vote, as an amendment to the ordinance that was subsequently approved.
Reading from a prepared statement at the meeting, Welch said she voted for the weakened ordinance earlier this month out of a sense of compromise, hoping that the council would come together to promote a “standard of civility and professionalism.”
During past discussion on this proposal, Cook, as then-council president, read a letter detailing some of the sexually vulgar and inappropriate statements made by a councilman he did not name.
This month, Welch said, Shannon publicly attacked the “personal integrity” of Hike. She said she talked to Bellevue city employees “who feel powerless to challenge the bad behaviors” they say are exhibited by Shannon.
At one point during Tuesday’s meeting, Shannon attempted to cut off Welch, loudly asking the city attorney to intervene.
“You cannot be calling people out by name here, this is inappropriate,” Shannon said.
City Attorney Bree Robbins then told Welch to scrub Shannon’s name from her statement. Welch then referred to him as “councilman” during the rest of her speech.
Shannon challenged Welch’s statements as being a personal attack, and thus out of line with the city’s rules of debate. The council voted 4-1 to allow Welch to continue.
Under the process outlined in the ordinance, a city employee, an elected official or someone doing business in Bellevue can lodge a complaint against a council member or the mayor. In the past, Shannon has described the proposal as an abuse of power.
If the complaint meets the city’s misconduct criteria, the council would vote on whether to punish the accused and to what degree. Removal from office would require a unanimous vote, other than the person being accused.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.