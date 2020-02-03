A beaver was to blame — indirectly — for a Monday morning power outage that cut electricity to about 900 Omaha Public Power District customers in western Douglas County.
OPPD workers determined that a beaver had weakened a tree, which wind then blew into a power line, causing the outage, said Cris Averett, an OPPD spokesman.
The affected area was from Skyline Drive to 264th Street and from Bennington Road to the Elkhorn River, Averett said. The area included Waterloo.
The power went out before 7 a.m., Averett said. Power was restored around 11:30 a.m.