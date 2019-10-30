Good news for trick-or-treaters. Cool but dry weather is expected for Halloween.
Temperatures are expected to be around 40 degrees Thursday evening, with a low of 24 degrees. "It's not really going to be too bad (for trick-or-treaters) as long as they have their hands covered and faces covered," said Cathy Zapotocny, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley.
The snow that fell Wednesday in the Omaha area didn't amount to much.
"A lot of the snow melted after it fell," Zapotocny said.
In Valley, she said, "we got six-tenths of an inch. It's pretty much melted to a trace now," she said after 1 p.m.
The band of snow moved to the south, Zapotocny said.
Early Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol reported ice in the Grand Island and Kearney areas. Zapotocny said visibility was reduced to 1.5 to 2.5 miles in the Grand Island area early Wednesday morning.
Grand Island reported an inch of snow, she said.
Some snow could fall Monday morning near the South Dakota border. High temperatures Thursday through Saturday are expected to be in the 40s, with low 50s forecast Sunday and Monday.
