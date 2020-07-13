A COVID-19 scam is making the rounds.
The Better Business Bureau warns of scammers leaving or sending messages explaining that you’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The message provides a link for more information, but the link can contain malware that downloads to your computer, tablet or smartphone.
Another version of the scam, officials said, involves a robocall claiming to be part of “contact and tracing efforts.” It asks individuals to verify personal information.
In Douglas County, contact tracers call people on the phone to gather and share information. Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department, said that if people have concerns after they get a call, they can contact the county at 402-444-3400 to check whether the call was legitimate.
The Better Business Bureau gave the following tips on how to tell a real contact tracers from a scammer:
- Contact tracers will provide their name and identify themselves as calling from a health department or another official agency.
- Contact tracing often is done by a phone call. Be wary of social media or text messages.
- Contact tracers will never reveal the identity of a person who tested positive.
- Double-check the URL in the link. If the message alleges to come from the local government, check to make sure the URL ends in “.gov” or do a separate search for the website.
Our best staff images from July 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.