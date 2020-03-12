Basketball games without most fans. A doubling in the number of Nebraska cases.
The coronavirus hit Nebraska hard Wednesday, with stunning developments that show the societal reach of the outbreak.
The NCAA announced that its upcoming championship events, including first- and second-round men’s games scheduled March 20 and 22 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, will be limited to staff and family members. Similarly, organizers of this weekend’s high school boys state tournament in Lincoln announced that its games will not be open to the public, only to family members.
Wednesday’s basketball announcements show how quickly plans involving the coronavirus can change: At a morning press conference, Omaha officials said they expected the NCAA tournament games to go forward as planned, though they remained in contact with the NCAA. By midafternoon, the NCAA had decided to curtail attendance.
“Certainly it will be unlike anything we’ve done before,” said Kristyna Engdahl, a spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, which manages the CHI Health Center.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Wednesday evening that the NCAA made “the tough decision to play without fans in the arenas.”
She said the city looks forward to welcoming the players, coaches and families of the athletes who will play in Omaha.
By Reece Ristau and Jeffrey Robb
World-Herald staff writers
The March Madness decision is sure to send a major economic ripple through Omaha, which was counting on thousands of people to attend the games, stay in hotels and eat in restaurants.
The change will affect concession revenue, and MECA will adjust its concession staffing for the games, Engdahl said. The organization will still receive a rental fee related to the games.
Schools on Wednesday also responded to the coronavirus. All three of Iowa’s major public universities announced that they will move to online classes beginning March 23, as will Drake University, a private college in Des Moines.
The spread of the coronavirus has prompted questions about other large-scale events, such as Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting, which brings thousands of people from across the world to Omaha. The event is scheduled for May 2.
Stothert said at the press conference that she recently spoke with Berkshire chief Warren Buffett, who told her that he plans to wait until early April to evaluate the meeting’s future.
State statutes give Gov. Pete Ricketts and local health officials the authority to cancel events or order closings. Omaha city codes about disaster preparedness and health and sanitation give Stothert the authority to act in “limited and extreme” circumstances, she said.
The teen attended the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week; he was listed in serious condition Wednesday in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
The boys high school tournament action begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in nearly empty venues.
“We do realize that this is the best thing to do,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar said.
World-Herald staff writers Jeffrey Robb and Stu Pospisil contributed to this report.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
