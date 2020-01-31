The postponement of Friday night's basketball game between Omaha North and Omaha Benson came about after rumors of a fight circulated on social media, Omaha police said.
Friday afternoon, Benson's Twitter account said, "The basketball game against North high school tonight has been postponed! DO NOT GO TO NORTH there is no game tonight. Please spread the word."
Omaha Police Officer Phil Anson said a department gang lieutenant said students were spreading rumors of a fight, but police had been unable to confirm that a fight "or any other confrontation was going to take place."
Omaha Public Schools shared a message with North and Benson families stating that the game, which was to be held at North, was postponed "out of an abundance of caution."
"Late this afternoon, our staff were made aware of concerning social media comments," the message said. "We immediately contacted our partners in local law enforcement so we could investigate."
OPS is working to reschedule the game.
