The manager at Neighber's Bar near Saddle Creek Road and Leavenworth Street said Monday that it was "good to be back to our normal routine."
"It'll be good to see some familiar faces, because I've been missing them," Josh Bruckner said. "We get a lot of the third-shift workers from the hospital (the nearby Nebraska Medical Center) and Union Pacific."
People who get off work early in the morning could have a beer and unwind starting at 6 a.m. Monday when bars reopened for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic led to their closure.
Bars were ordered closed March 16 in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus disease. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week that bars could reopen at 50% capacity.
In early May, restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo businesses and massage studios reopened in 89 of the state's 93 counties. And in all the counties, churches were allowed to hold group services again, dentist offices could reopen for regular visits and elective surgeries could restart.
Now, in addition to the reopening of bars, Ricketts has OK'd a range of different events and certain low- and intermediate-contact sports. The bar and event changes apply in 89 counties, including Douglas, Sarpy and Lancaster Counties. The sports restart applies statewide.
Customers at Neighber's Bar found some changes, Bruckner said. The bathrooms were redone and the premises were thoroughly cleaned.
"We completely redid the bathrooms and cleaned up everything else," Bruckner said. "The carpets were shampooed and we are repainting the deck."
Chaz Kline, who owns two bars and a restaurant in Omaha, had planned to open both bars just as the clock struck midnight. That plan was scuttled when Mayor Jean Stothert imposed a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. because of the violence and vandalism that have occurred in the city during protests following the slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The Nifty at 4721 Northwest Radial Highway and the Havana Garage at 1008 Howard St. both were scheduled to be open from midnight to 2 a.m. The Nifty and the Havana Garage now will reopen at noon.
"We decided to make an early statement to emphasize the importance to help bring a sense of normalcy for both Havana and Nifty," Kline said Sunday before the curfew was announced. "Customers and staff alike want to get on with life. This is like opening a new bar — the idea of restarting and releasing the pause button. It's exciting."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.