It was no laughing matter, but nonetheless, a local bar had some fun with its forced, temporary closing Monday due to chemical vapors.
The sign on the door of Barry O’s tavern in the Old Market quipped: “CHEMICAL WARFARE ISSUES, CLOSED TONIGHT.”
The tavern and other tenants of the building near 10th and Howard Streets were evacuated Monday after noxious chemical vapors seeped inside.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:10 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Scott Fitzpatrick, spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department, said firefighters found a haze and odor in the building. A local basement company had been injecting an expandable foam into the sidewalk outside the building. Because of the quantity of foam used, 1,700 pounds, vapors associated with it were irritating the respiratory systems of those in the area, he said.
Fire crews checked the building for air quality and evacuated people inside, he said. Also, air monitoring equipment found unsafe levels of carbon monoxide in the basement, Fitzpatrick said.
After the building was ventilated, the level of carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds went down to zero, Fitzpatrick said. However, because the foam would continue to release gases as it cured overnight, readings were expected to return to unsafe levels, fire officials concluded. For this reason, the Fire Department advised the property managers that no one should spend the night in the building and that air quality would need to be checked before people could return.
Fitzpatrick said tenants were provided lodging in the Embassy Suites by Hilton, which is across the street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.