Kroger, which owns Baker's grocery stores, has announced it will limit the number of customers in its stores in its latest effort better to ensure physical distancing.

The change began Tuesday and limits the number of customers to 50% of a store's designed capacity. Under the new limit, stores will have no more than one customer per 120 square feet of store.

It's part of a host of changes by the grocery chain.

This "is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business," said Mary Ellen Adcock, senior vice president of operations.

Other changes being made by Kroger:

  • Installing plexiglass partitions and floor decals to encourage proper physical distancing.
  • Encouraging employees to wear protective masks and gloves and purchasing masks to provide to workers.
  • Checking the temperature of employees at its warehouses. That practice also is being expanded to its stores.
  • Piloting one-way aisles in some markets as another was to encourage physical distancing.
  • Waiving fees for prescription delivery via mail or courier.
  • Closing early on Easter Sunday to provide workers more time to rest and be with their families.

