Kroger, which owns Baker's grocery stores, has announced it will limit the number of customers in its stores in its latest effort better to ensure physical distancing.

The change began Tuesday and limits the number of customers to 50% of a store's designed capacity. Under the new limit, stores will have no more than one customer per 120 square feet of store.

It's part of a host of changes by the grocery chain.

This "is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business," said Mary Ellen Adcock, senior vice president of operations.

Other changes being made by Kroger: