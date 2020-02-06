LINCOLN — The coronavirus epidemic that’s threatening to explode into a worldwide pandemic offers evidence of the need and promise of a massive new project planned for the University of Nebraska Medical Center, backers told the Legislature Thursday.
The main thrust of the $2.6 billion NExT Project would be training health care professionals and other responders nationwide for such major scale emergencies and also playing a lead role in the direct response to them.
“This is taking on a global challenge,” said Bryan Slone, CEO of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “This facility makes Omaha and Nebraska a health care center of the world.”
UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said the project would also pack major economic punch for the state.
Based on the analysis of an economic consultant, the NExT Project would create 8,700 high-paying permanent jobs, 33,000 temporary construction jobs, generate $38 million in annual state tax revenue and project a total annual economic impact of $1.3 billion.
Slone called it potentially the largest economic development project in the history of the state.
But making it a reality requires a substantial state investment, too.
UNMC is seeking a total of $300 million in state support over a number of years to aid in construction and getting the project off the ground. That money would be leveraged to attract an equal amount of private donations, plus other investment including as much as $1.5 billion in federal appropriations.
Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward, the sponsor of Legislative Bill 1084, said the expense is well worth the project that could be a “game-changer” for UNMC and the whole state.
“I truly believe this is a once-in-a-generation project,” Kolterman said.
No one expressed any opposition to the proposal during a public hearing before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee. Still, such a massive expenditure is sure to raise concerns at a time there are other major budget priorities, including finding a way to relieve local property tax burdens.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, a member of the revenue panel who has been a leader in the push for lowering property taxes, asked how critical the state funding was to making the project a reality.
Gold responded it’s critical to attract a matching $300 million from private philanthropists. He said lining up that $600 million would then help UNMC be “first in line” and have a “shovel-ready project” should the federal funding come through.
Groene asked other tough questions, including whether the $300 million should be deducted from the state’s tax incentive package for businesses, another issue lawmakers are set to address this year.
The give and take of the legislative process has already led to changes in the proposal from when UNMC first revealed it a month ago.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
For example, UNMC officials at that time asked for the state to set aside 1 percent of annual state revenues for a number of years to meet the $300 million target. Now, how and when the money would be provided is less definite.
While there could be financial challenges in meeting the obligation, Kolterman asked senators to “take that step of faith.”
The NExT Project would feature a 1,000- to 1,200-bed complex of high rises combining a state-of-the-art teaching hospital along with a federally funded wing set aside for response to national disasters or highly contagious diseases.
State officials said the project will only go forward with at least $1 billion in federal money. Gold and others expressed optimism that the money will come through.
Federal officials have voiced concern about the state of preparedness of the U.S. medical system in responding to an influx of casualties in the event of a massive natural disaster, industrial accident, nuclear explosion or outbreak of a highly contagious disease.
Language in the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act calls for a “pilot program” to assess possible private-public options to address “Interoperability and Medical Surge Capability and Capacity of (the) National Disaster Medical System.”
Gold said UNMC is uniquely qualified to become the lead facility, or at least one of five regional sites. Since the Ebola outbreak of 2014-15, UNMC has assumed a global leadership role in treatment of highly infectious diseases and become an educational authority on biosecurity. It has one of the nation’s best biocontainment units, previously funded by the state.
“We are now ready to take the federal partnership possibilities to a new level,” Gold said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Where will UNMC get these great employees to staff this new place?
They can not fill the buildings they have now with competent personnel.
Also if this is going to be another one of those "private public" deals where the private like Walter Scott and Stinson and Yanney and Bay tell the public what do to then no thanks.
Havent we had enough of MECA controlling our downtown with no oversight or accountability ?
Do we really want the private to tell the public what to do as in the case of the downtown jail that nobody wants except Yanney and Kiewit and HDR?
No thanks fund it yourself UNMC.
Rick, Chicago style politics in good old Omaha Nebraska!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.