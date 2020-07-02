LINCOLN — Nebraska voters may get another chance this fall to vote on allowing expanded gambling in the state.
Keep the Money in Nebraska turned in a trio of petitions bearing more than 475,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's Office on Thursday.
The petitions include a proposed state constitutional amendment to legalize casino gambling at racetracks, along with two proposed laws that would regulate and tax the casino gaming.
Measures to legalize medical marijuana and to cap payday lending interest rates also could appear on the November ballot. Backers turned in signatures on the payday lending measure last week. The medical marijuana petition drive was turning in signatures Thursday.
The petition drive was sponsored by Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association, which represents the horse racing industry in the state.
Lance Morgan, Ho-Chunk president and CEO, said the gambling petitions collected more than enough signatures to get on the ballot this time. Four years ago, a similar drive fell short.
"We're thrilled. We worked super hard to do this," he said. "We're hoping that the people's voice gets to be heard."
To make the ballot, the proposed constitutional amendment needs valid signatures from 10% of registered voters, or nearly 122,000 people. The drive collected more than 200,000 signatures.
The proposed laws need valid signatures from 7% of registered voters, or about 85,000 people. The group turned in more than 135,000 signatures on each of those two petitions.
Lynn McNally, executive vice president of the horsemen's group, said the proposals would bring money back to Nebraska that is now spent in casinos in Iowa and other surrounding states. She said it would mean around $65 million annually in tax revenue for the state, of which $45.5 million would be directed to property tax relief.
One petition proposes a state constitutional amendment allowing "all forms of games of chance" at state-licensed racetracks, if the games are regulated by laws passed at the same time as the amendment.
If approved by voters, casino gambling would be allowed at racetracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus, South Sioux City and Hastings.
The second petition proposes a state law to regulate the expanded gambling. It defines games of chance to include slot machines, table games, counter games and card games, and sets up a Nebraska Gaming Commission.
The third proposes a law to collect and distribute taxes on casino revenue, with 70% of the tax proceeds being dedicated to the state's Property Tax Credit Fund. Tax revenues also would go to the county or city where the track is located and to the state's Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.
The same two organizations worked together on a 2016 petition drive, which fell short of the required number of signatures to make the ballot.
In previous years, opponents have stopped similar gambling measures in court and at the ballot box.
Gambling opponents argue that expanded gambling would increase the number of bankruptcies, domestic disputes and other social problems associated with gambling. Opposition also has come in the past from gambling interests in Iowa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.