A "Back the Blue" rally to show support for law enforcement is scheduled for Saturday morning in Omaha's Memorial Park.
The hourlong event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. The master of ceremonies will be Hal Daub, a former 2nd District congressman, Omaha mayor and member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Speakers will include Pastor James Patterson of Trinity Hope Foursquare Church; Gene Haynes, who recently retired as principal of Omaha North High School; and Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
The event also will include musical performances. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and flags.
