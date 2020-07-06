A "Back the Blue" rally to show support for law enforcement is scheduled for Saturday morning in Omaha's Memorial Park.

The hourlong event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. The master of ceremonies will be Hal Daub, a former 2nd District congressman, Omaha mayor and member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Speakers will include Pastor James Patterson of Trinity Hope Foursquare Church; Gene Haynes, who recently retired as principal of Omaha North High School; and Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The event also will include musical performances. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and flags.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email