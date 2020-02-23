Omaha’s Goodwill affiliate has spent more than three years digging itself out of a financial hole left by a scandal over eye-popping executive pay and drift from its mission of helping job-needy people.
Now Goodwill’s board says donations and sales have rebounded, public trust is on the mend, and the charity has set a goal of sharply increasing the number of clients it serves. And to lead Goodwill into that new long-term future, the board is turning to a new leader.
Longtime Goodwill employee Tobi Mathouser will be transitioning into the CEO chair, the nonprofit announced last week. She will be replacing Michael McGinnis, who 28 months ago was given the charge of restoring public faith in Goodwill.
“Mike has done a great job of getting things shored up, stabilized and where they needed to be, making some very hard decisions,” said Jim Rich, the chairman of Goodwill Omaha’s board. “Now it is really time for us to focus on mission and put mission front and center, at every level.”
As an example of the future vision, Goodwill has a program that seeks to find jobs for people who face the biggest barriers to employment, whether due to disability, a criminal record, lack of a high school diploma or homelessness.
While that program served 300 people in 2019, Goodwill hopes to double that in the next four years. Goodwill is also looking to increase the number of people with disabilities who are employed in its signature thrift stores.
“We are going to drive it in that direction,” Rich said.
Goodwill was headed in a very different direction in October 2016. That’s when a World-Herald investigation revealed that when you donated old clothes or other discards to Goodwill, you were more likely to support corporate-style executive pay than help someone find a job.
Goodwill CEO Frank McGree received base pay, retirement pay, performance bonuses and other compensation exceeding $400,000 annually — more than double the average for CEOs at other Omaha social service nonprofits. A $519,000 lump sum payment in 2014 brought his pay that year close to $1 million. He had a country club membership and expense account, too.
In all, 14 executives and managers at the charity were paid $100,000 or more, including McGree’s daughter. Nationwide, no Goodwill affiliate of its size had more employees paid in six figures.
Goodwill spent so much on executive pay that scant profit dollars from its thrift stores were left to support the community jobs programs that are central to the charity’s mission.
Days after the newspaper’s series, McGree was ousted, and all the other top executives and most of the board ultimately turned over.
Public confidence was badly damaged. Donations of used goods plummeted, as did store sales. The charity posted nearly $1 million in net losses the following year.
To turn things around, the board in 2017 hired McGinnis, a former Army brigadier general who had previously served as director of the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum in Ashland, Nebraska, and the University of Nebraska’s Peter Kiewit Institute in Omaha.
Under McGinnis — and with some prodding from Attorney General Doug Peterson, who launched his own investigation in the wake of The World-Herald’s series — many changes followed.
The charity’s pay structure and system for deciding it was completely revamped. Goodwill’s federal public disclosure reports show pay for management and fundraising employees by 2018 had been slashed from $3 million to $1.3 million.
Insider contracts were replaced with new open procurement practices requiring three bids for any expense over $1,000. The charity went through an outside ethics review, adopted a nepotism policy and began putting its public disclosure forms online.
By 2018, goods donations, which dropped for two straight years in the wake of the scandal, had rebounded. And store sales, which had dropped more than 10%, had bounced back, too.
Initially, the increased profits from thrift sales were needed to pay past bills, deferred building maintenance and get the charity back on solid financial footing, Rich said. But by last year, the charity was able to begin putting more of those proceeds into public good.
After last year’s flooding in eastern Nebraska, Goodwill gave out $25,000 worth of clothing vouchers to victims and donated $20,000 to the Red Cross. It partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation to provide a prom night experience for high school kids with disabilities. And it donated 50 kids’ bikes for a program sponsored by the Omaha Fire Department.
Rich gave McGinnis much credit for that turnaround.
“Mike led Goodwill’s transformation on so many levels,” he said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
McGinnis will stay on as CEO for six months to finish some projects, including a new retail store that’s going into the former Canfield’s storefront near 84th Street and West Center Road. For now, Mathouser is Goodwill’s president and chief operating officer.
Disclosure records show McGinnis has been paid roughly $270,000 a year. Rich declined to give Mathouser’s salary, but he said it will be less than McGinnis’ pay.
Mathouser, a 41-year-old native of South Omaha, has a background in working directly with Goodwill’s clients. She started at Goodwill in 2006 as a caseworker. She’s worked her way up the ranks and recently completed a management training program offered through Goodwill’s national parent organization.
One goal for Mathouser going forward will be to increase morale among Goodwill’s nearly 600 employees, something that she and Rich acknowledged has suffered in recent years. They attributed that in part to tough decisions McGinnis had to make to return Goodwill to financial health.
“Our organization has been in a constant state of change for four years,” Mathouser said. “Some of the things that had to be put in place weren’t always the easiest things, and that impacts employees.”
Goodwill served 2,900 total clients in 2019, which was short of its goal of 3,000. With the charity’s stores and finances again on track, Mathouser and Rich said they are ready to ramp those numbers up.
“The retail side of the business is there to serve the mission, and that’s what we want to do with it,” he said. “We are really excited about the future.”
A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart
There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.