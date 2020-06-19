CMA_0613 (copy) (copy) (copy)

A boat searches the Platte River near Schramm Park State Recreation Area last week for 8-year-old Tarie Price. She disappeared June 11.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD/

The search continues for 8-year-old Tarie Price, who disappeared on the Platte River more than a week ago.

Tarie was with her mom and siblings on the Platte near Schramm Park State Recreation Area when she went missing about 3 p.m. on June 11.

The search will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday, and the search and rescue team is asking only for volunteers who have specialized equipment that will help in the recovery efforts, such as airboats, cadaver dogs, sonar and drones. Those who have that equipment and want to volunteer can report to boat ramp at Nebraska Highways 50 and 31 at 8 a.m.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also announced Friday that they will be increasing enforcement of all traffic, criminal and liquor laws in the park.

Over the past few months, authorities been called to Schramm Park numerous times, including for one drowning and several near-drownings, underage drinking, large crowds and vehicles parked in and along the roadway, officials said.

“Following these laws may mean the difference between life and death, so we’re taking a zero-tolerance approach. Violations will result in citations, arrests and towed vehicles,” Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone who was at the scene at the time of Tarie's disappearance and may have witnessed the event or has pertinent information call the Sheriff’s Office hot line at 402-593-1593.

Our best staff images from June 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email