Double Fatal

Omaha police tweeted out this photo of a head-on crash that killed two people early Tuesday on the Kennedy Freeway near F Street.

Authorities have identified the two people who were killed early Tuesday in a head-on collision on the Kennedy Freeway. 

Griselda Bugarin, 24, of Omaha, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the freeway about 2:10 a.m. when her 2014 Mazda 3 collided with a 2019 Honda minivan driven by 58-year-old Vadim Belyaev, also of Omaha.

 The collision occurred near F Street.  

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are investigating alcohol use as a contributing factor in the collision.  

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

