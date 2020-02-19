Authorities have identified the two people who were killed early Tuesday in a head-on collision on the Kennedy Freeway.
Griselda Bugarin, 24, of Omaha was driving south in the northbound lanes of the freeway about 2:10 a.m. when her 2014 Mazda 3 collided with a 2019 Honda minivan driven by 58-year-old Vadim Belyaev, also of Omaha.
The collision occurred near F Street.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers are investigating alcohol use as a contributing factor in the collision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.