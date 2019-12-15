At least four people died in crashes possibly caused by snowy conditions Sunday, and a stretch of westbound Interstate 80 was closed, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The I-80 closure, from Gretna to Waverly, was announced shortly after 12 p.m. as state troopers worked to sort out the numerous Interstate collisions. A crash at mile marker 432 near Gretna involved several vehicles and resulted in at least two deaths, according to dispatcher with the State Patrol in Lincoln.
The only information about the crash was that it occurred near the Nebraska Crossing Outlets mall, the dispatcher said. More information may not be available until Monday morning, he said.
In a separate incident, deputies from the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of U.S. Highway 370 and U.S. Highway 34 for a crash that resulted in two fatalities, according to a 911 dispatcher. The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Valley reported that snowfall totals would reach between 1 and 2 inches in the Omaha area. The snow was falling mainly along a 30-mile swath on either side of U.S. Highway 30.
Some heavier snow fell north of Columbus where up to 3 inches had been reported by 10 a.m. The light snow is expected to continue through the afternoon and end from by early evening. Surface winds are forecast to remain light and no blowing snow is expected.
The snow in central and western Nebraska fell mainly overnight, said meteorologist Darren Snively of the National Weather Service in North Platte. Temperatures rebounded into the upper 20s and low 30s by Sunday afternoon.
North Platte recorded 2.7 inches of snow. The largest report came from south of Valentine where 6 inches of snow fell.
"The snow fell pretty consistently across the Sand Hills," Snively said. "Our reports were generally all 2 to 4 inches."
The 10 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.