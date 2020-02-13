A resident of an assisted living center who police say was not dressed appropriately for the cold was found dead early Thursday outside the center near 80th Street and West Center Road.
Someone called 911 shortly before 5:40 a.m. to request that an ambulance come to Crown Pointe senior assisted living center at 2820 S. 80th Ave. Omaha Fire Department medical personnel determined that the man was dead.
Officers found no evidence of criminal activity, Omaha police said. The investigation into the death has been turned over to the Douglas County Coroner's Office.
A woman who answered the phone Thursday morning at Crowne Pointe declined to answer any questions. She referred questions to the director of the facility, who was not present.
