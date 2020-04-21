We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

As the novel coronavirus spread around the world, communication became vital. What symptoms to watch for, how to prevent transmission, new laws and initiatives.

This vital information often stopped short of reaching America’s deaf community.

Pamela Duncan is helping to close the gap.

Many in the Omaha metro area might recognize Duncan. Look just to the left of Mayor Jean Stothert and Health Director Adi Pour during a coronavirus press conference, and you’ll see her interpreting in American Sign Language.

Duncan is not deaf or hard of hearing, but ASL was her first language. Both of her parents and her brother are deaf. She has seen firsthand how important accessible information is during the pandemic.

“My mother, who is 70 years old and has been deaf since she was 2, said to me, ‘I had an understanding of what was happening. We knew that there was a virus. We knew that it was new. We knew that it was dangerous, but there was a lot of other information that was coming and some of it was a little convoluted and sometimes it didn’t come across clear,’ ” Duncan said.

Seeing interpreters on TV helped her mother understand what was happening locally and globally, Duncan said.

Watching ASL interpreters locally is new to many in Nebraska.

“(It) gave the community a sense of ‘We have arrived — they realize that we need this message in our native language so that we can do our part in flattening the curve,’” Duncan said.

Another hurdle the deaf community had to overcome in the time of COVID-19: creating a sign for the disease.

COVID-19 was not a term before, and coronavirus hadn’t been used in mainstream language.

Interpreters had to finger-spell coronavirus or COVID-19, which was tedious.

Duncan isn’t sure where the new sign for the disease came from, but she has an idea of how it was modeled.

“If you look at what COVID-19 looks like under a microscope, it’s a ball with these little spikes all around it. And that led into the sign that was created,” Duncan said.

Duncan has received voicemails, emails and social media shoutouts since she began interpreting the press conferences. The praise isn’t for her, she said, but a recognition that the system is working.

“People who use sign language as a first language can actually understand the message that is being delivered,” Duncan said.

Because she relies heavily on facial expression to communicate, Duncan doesn’t wear a mask while interpreting. She is trying to track down a clear mask.

To illustrate just how expressive ASL is, Duncan recalled a press conference a few weeks ago where she glanced at the clock behind her and noticed that it was off by a few minutes. She changed her expression slightly. She later had messages from viewers who had seen the slight expression change.

“When you and I are speaking, if we are angry it can be heard in our tone, if we’re happy, you can hear that in our tone. If I’m signing and I arch my eyebrows, it might mean I’m either asking a question, or I’m critical about something going on, or skeptical,” Duncan said.

There are about 48 million deaf and hard of hearing people in the United States, and not all of them know ASL, Duncan said.

“It’s very important that we deliver the message in both captioning and sign language so as to reach the broader audience,” Duncan said. “We have to do what we need to do to make sure that message is getting across to all American citizens.”