Nebraska Democrats will see three familiar faces — all former elected officials — as lawyer Ann Ashford begins airing television advertising in the Omaha area congressional race.
Ashford’s 30-second ad mentions neither of her May 12 primary opponents by name — Kara Eastman, who won the Democratic nomination for the House seat in 2018, and Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison.
The ad also doesn't directly target U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., who will take on the winner of the Democratic primary in November.
Instead, it focuses on her electability and pragmatism, featuring endorsements from former Nebraska governors and U.S. Sens. Bob Kerrey and Ben Nelson and from former Lt. Gov. Kim Robak.
It briefly references her family’s time in Washington, with a picture of her and her husband, former Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., posing with former President Barack Obama.
The ad emphasizes her health care plan, including its focus on restoring Obamacare and adding a public option, for people to purchase subsidized insurance through the federal government. And it nods to the federal fight against the novel coronavirus.
The closest it comes to taking on her challengers is a statement that she's “the one Democrat who can win” a general election in Nebraska’s competitive 2nd Congressional District.
Eastman lost to Bacon in 2018, a big year for Democrats nationally, by less than two percentage points.
“I want them (voters) to know that I have a real plans and real solutions to the biggest challenges we are facing right now,” Ashford said.
Ashford has criticized Eastman’s support for Medicare for all as something that cannot pass in a divided Congress and that might be too extreme for many Omaha voters, a stance shared by Harrison.
Eastman has said she won’t apologize for setting difficult goals and working to reach them. She started advertising on cable and broadcast television on April 2.
Harrison campaign spokesman Aaron Dickerson said his client, the owner of Big Mama’s Kitchen, is not yet planning TV ads.
The Ashford ad starts running on cable and broadcast TV stations Friday, part of a “six-figure” buy from a candidate who has struggled to raise outside funds.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, she raised $88,529, based on federal election filings. Eastman raised $203,582. Harrison raised $10,192. Bacon raised $343,410.
Ashford campaign spokesman Eric Aspengren declined to disclose the source of the funds for the ad buy but said the proper forms soon will be filed and become public.
Ashfords campaign has mainly been financed by herself and her family like Ferlic her father.
But if I had to guess if there is an outsider funding these ads it would be Mike Yanney, who is all in bribing politicians to get the downtown jail project built so the Douglas County board can get him the no-bid contracts they already promised Yanney>
Brad Ashford spoke in favor of the awful idea in front of the Omaha City Council.
