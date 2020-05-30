We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

This year hasn’t exactly gone the way Hannah Rohda expected.

Her final season as a collegiate track athlete was canceled.

Her final semester at York College went virtual.

Her diploma came in the mail, and the graduation ceremony is now slated for fall.

But the 22-year-old is still holding out hope that one major milestone she’s planned goes off without a hitch: her July 18 wedding.

Rohda and her fiancé, Conrad Morris, envisioned a big wedding with a reception full of country line dancing.

Starting Monday, restrictions on wedding receptions will start to loosen in most of the state’s counties. Now, 25 guests can attend, or up to 50% of the capacity of a room, whichever is greater. Guests can be seated six to a table, with tables being placed 6 feet apart.

Self-serve buffets, salad bars and dancing are still off-limits.

The new restrictions are promising, said Mike Murman, president of Glacial Till Vineyard and Winery.

Wedding season at the Palmyra, Nebraska, location usually starts in April. So far, Murman said, it has only hosted a couple of scaled-back weddings.

“Up through May, it was almost impossible to do much of anything,” he said. “Any loosening of restrictions is a step in the right direction.”

Vineyard staff have fielded questions on occupancy and seating arrangements. Indoor occupancy is 300, so scaling back to 50% might be tough, Murman said. They’re encouraging summer brides to consider outdoor ceremonies and receptions on the location’s 80-acre farm.

“People have been very understanding,” Murman said. “It’s not our fault. It’s not their fault. It’s just what it is. Everybody’s trying to understand what they can do and how they can do it.”

Some venues, including Lauritzen Gardens, have no weddings on the calendar for June. Brides have opted to postpone or cancel instead of paring back their original ceremony and reception plans.

When most people book Lauritzen Gardens, which has a capacity of 350, they’re planning a larger celebration, said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing. Staff are staying in the loop, Jenkins said, and will be trained and ready for the next garden wedding.

Founders One Nine has two weddings on the books for June, said Jennifer Snow, one of the owners of Founders One Nine and Catering Creations. Catering Creations is the caterer for the Founders One Nine venue. It also caters at a handful of other venues. During the pandemic, it has shifted to offer at-home meals. Now it’s working on prepping procedures for events under the loosened restrictions.

Already the venue had been wiping down frequently touched surfaces, like door handles, light switches and faucets, Snow said. That practice will continue as it starts to host and cater receptions.

Employees will continue to wear masks and have their temperatures taken before the start of their shifts. And they’ve revamped the way buffets will operate. Couples are asked to provide seating charts, that way households aren’t mixing too much at tables.

“Once we all get through this, these special events are going to mean so much more to people than they ever have,” Snow said. “I’m really looking forward to that.”

A View Venues, which has three locations in Omaha, saw postponements from all of its couples booked in March, April and May, said owner Brandi Goldapp.

The new requirements won’t be too big of a change for the full-service venues, she said.

Guests will see masks on venue staff and more hand sanitizer and they won’t be serving themselves at buffets. Goldapp said they’ve ordered smaller tables that will better accommodate six seats.

“Things have changed, but that doesn’t mean their guests aren’t going to have fun,” Goldapp said. “How can we improvise and make that work?”

The majority of the couples who have booked with A View have been relieved by the relaxed restrictions, Goldapp said. But one of the most common questions, after venue capacity, has been about dancing.

Complete Music + Events has put together an interactive trivia program to keep guests entertained at receptions, said CEO Eric Maas. The program offers trivia, polls and other games. It can also let guests vote on what song should be played next.

DJs will be at receptions to make announcements, introduce the bridal party and keep music playing in the background, too, Maas said. Instead of passing a microphone around for toasts, a microphone stand will be set up.

Of more than 60 couples the company reached out to about the changes, two have postponed, Maas said.

“We’re going to have fun,” Maas said. “Don’t think it’s going to be a terribly boring day. We’re trying to avoid that it’s just a dinner.”

Maas is hopeful that dancing will be allowed if restrictions continue to ease.

Gov. Pete Ricketts clarified in a press briefing on Friday that a first dance between the bride and groom is allowed. People should “use common sense” for other dances like those between father and bride, and mother and groom, he said.

The dance floor restrictions are designed to keep large groups of people from mixing. Couples don’t want contact tracing to point to their receptions as sites of an outbreak, Ricketts said.

“That’s not going to be a good wedding memory,” he said.

Rohda, whose wedding is set for mid-July, is crossing her fingers that she’ll be able to dance at her reception.

The Waverly, Nebraska, native is planning a ceremony at Heartlands Church followed by a reception at Prairie Creek Bed and Breakfast near Lincoln. In the meantime, she’s confident they can work with vendors and get the guest list trimmed from 250 down to 75 or 100.

“If nothing’s changed, it’s finding a new vision of how to make that day super special,” she said. “All these details are super stressful, but all that matters is that you have a day that you and your spouse love.”