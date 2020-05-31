We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The weather in Omaha has been gray and gloomy. The coronavirus has kept many people cooped up at home for going on two months now. The kids — and everyone else — are bored and climbing up the walls.

But the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium is opening back up. And your friend’s invite to a backyard barbecue sounds awfully tempting.

What should you do? How can we all balance minimizing the risk of contracting the coronavirus while also clawing back a little bit of normalcy?

Nebraska will take another gradual step toward reopening on Monday, when more restrictions on bars, public gatherings and youth sports will be relaxed.

In 89 counties, including the Omaha area, people will be able to return to bars; gather in groups of up to 25; and go to zoos, theaters and concerts. Wedding receptions and funerals can be held again, with restrictions.

It’s not a free-for-all — there are still limits on capacity and spacing out customers and guests.

Four hard-hit counties will just begin that process, starting with allowing restaurants to offer in-person dining, at 50% capacity.

But even as rules loosen up and the start of summer beckons, doctors and public health officials say now is not the time to be complacent. While coronavirus cases seem to be waning in some previous hot spots, like Grand Island and Lexington, the number of new infections in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas remains concerning.

The virus is still out there, and any contact with people outside your household poses at least some risk.

“I think one of the really important messages we need to continue to stress is: We are not out of the woods,” said Dr. Mark Rupp, the chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “If we’re not smart and we’re not careful, we run the risk of having the virus really come back with a vengeance and create a lot of havoc and unnecessary pain and suffering.”

People need to shift their mindsets, said Rupp and Dr. Bob Rauner, the Lincoln-based chief medical officer of a network of Nebraska clinics who’s been releasing weekly coronavirus updates on YouTube.

Even with some restrictions easing up, without a vaccine or effective treatments for the coronavirus, there’s no turning back the clock to the way we lived pre-pandemic, before “COVID-19” and “social distancing” became part of the national vocabulary.

“That’s … not a realistic possibility right now,” Rupp said. “If people do relax all their precautions and start to mix freely … without consideration, we will have increased cases and we will have more people die than is necessary.”

So what can you do?

The experts agree: Frequent hand-washing is still important. So is wearing a mask out in public and staying 6 feet apart from others, whenever feasible. And just because you can hit up happy hour at the bar doesn’t mean you should, if you’re at higher risk for COVID-19 complications or other patrons are getting too loose and too close after a few beers.

The World-Herald talked to the two doctors, Rupp and Rauner, and Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour. They offered tips on how to gauge the risk factor for different activities like going to church, getting a haircut or dining out, and ways to minimize the chance of catching the virus or spreading it to others.

“A lot of it is personal responsibility now,” Pour said. “Government can only do so much. Going into these summer months, we need to change behavior, and I just think that’s difficult. A lot of people think things are going back to normal, and the new normal will look different.”

Be aware — pay attention to the coronavirus numbers in your area, and weigh your personal risk factors

What you decide to do will likely depend on a variety of factors — your age, any underlying health conditions or whether you’re living with an older relative or someone with a compromised immune system.

“You kind of have to balance the risk based on you,” Rauner said. “We’re in this for probably, I think, another six to 18 months. People have to figure out how to live and still enjoy themselves.”

Where you live is important, too, and which way your region’s coronavirus numbers are trending.

It’s clear that the virus doesn’t care about any rural-urban divide — more than 1,000 people have been infected in both Douglas County, population 570,000, and Dakota County, population 20,000.

But going out to a restaurant in Lancaster County (1,158 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Friday) may require a different calculus than dining out in Garden County in the Panhandle (zero confirmed cases), Rauner said.

Check the local case count with your county or regional health department, or on the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Over the last week or two, are the numbers going up? Down?

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has a color-coded risk dial on its website that shows there is currently a high risk of coronavirus transmission in the area. Rauner said he hopes more state and local officials adopt similar easy-to-read symbols using the stoplight model — green, yellow, red — so people can monitor the spread in their communities and make decisions accordingly.

It could become as familiar a habit as checking the weather forecast in the morning and deciding whether to bring an umbrella to work, he said.

Outdoors is better than indoors

Just about every activity is safer outdoors than indoors, all three said. The virus is thought to hang in the air in enclosed spaces. Outside there’s better air circulation and the ability for virus particles to be diluted.

The safest thing you can do is stay home, with only your family or household, Pour said.

“However, I think we need to be realistic,” she said. “That cannot go on. We need to start to increase our risk to a certain degree.”

Running, biking or walking on a trail is a good way to take care of yourself, physically and mentally, and is relatively safe.

So are outdoor gatherings or bars OK?

If you can catch up with friends or extended family in a backyard or public park with plenty of room to space out, that’s a better option.

The risk level ratchets up when you add more people to the mix, Pour said, especially if alcohol is involved and inhibitions are lowered.

If the parking lot at the bike trail is crowded, consider slipping your mask on again until you get out on the trail. If a party or bar is teeming with people, rethink if that’s a safe situation.

“Think about how the virus is transmitted,” Pour said. “It’s transmitted by droplets” — and an infected person who’s singing, shouting or having loud conversations can spew more particles into the surrounding air, possibly infecting others.

Pour said she personally is not quite ready for in-person dining, considering the current trajectory of Douglas County cases.

“I think takeout is safer and working at home is safer at this time, just because of the number of cases we’re still seeing in our community,” she said.

Rauner said there’s a balance to be struck between the people who think wearing a mask infringes on their rights and those who are still in lockdown mode.

In Lincoln, Rauner and his neighbors gather for driveway get-togethers. They space out and bring their own coolers and food, and he’ll often ditch his mask because everyone is outside and at least 6 feet apart.

If you are itching to sit down for a drink or a meal, patio seating is your best bet. Check to see if the restaurant is following the guidelines in the state’s directed health measures — spacing out tables and having servers wear masks.

“Less crowded is better, trying to maintain social distancing, trying to minimize the number of persons you’d come into contact with,” Rupp said. “A shorter duration is better than a longer duration.”

If you are going to a barbecue or gathering, BYO-everything — put away the guacamole, hummus or other shared dips. Don’t share food or utensils. While scientists now think the virus is primarily spread from person to person, there is still some risk from droplets that can fall and linger on surfaces.

What about camping? Road trips?

Once again, the great outdoors is probably the safest bet for a vacation.

“If you go camping with your family, and staying among your family only, that’s very safe,” Pour said. “A beach house or a mountain chalet is very safe. The more you have people around you, the riskier that’s going to be.”

Rauner predicts a triumphant return of the family road trip, at least until people feel more at ease with air travel or other public transportation. Those travel options are much riskier at this point due to the close-quarters contact with others. If you have to travel, bring disinfectant wipes and clean high-touch surfaces.

Public or gas station bathrooms pose some risk — researchers are trying to figure out if flushing a toilet used by an infected person can spray a cloud of virus particles.

But “when you gotta go, you gotta go,” Rupp said. “There’s ways to make this safer.”

Establishments should clean bathrooms frequently and post and enforce clear rules, like only allowing one person in at a time, Rupp said. Practice especially good hygiene in there — wash your hands vigorously and use a paper towel to open the door or touch the faucet.

Attending religious services is still risky

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts allowed faith services to resume in May, with some restrictions, like not passing around prayer books or collection plates. Some churches and houses of worship have seized the opportunity, and others are sticking with services that can be streamed online.

“We do often have very vulnerable people going into houses of worship,” such as seniors, Pour said. “Online services are, of course, the safest bet. If churches are able to do the social distancing, it may be that’s the way ... to go.”

Rupp thinks recorded music is safer than having a choir sing — dozens are thought to have been sickened during a choir practice in Washington state.

“I think the days of having a shared chalice are over, for the foreseeable future,” he said.

Rauner said his church’s online services have been very popular.

“I don’t understand the push to come back to church, because that’s going to be one of your highest-risk areas,” he said.

Options for your out-of-control quarantine hair

There are some risks that are inherent to getting a haircut or manicure, Rupp said. Someone is standing or sitting near you for a prolonged period of time.

But if you badly need a trim, wear a mask and make sure your barber, stylist or esthetician is wearing one, too.

Think about how your behavior affects others

Do not go anywhere if you’re feeling ill or exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough or fever.

“We all need to take responsibility for ourselves,” Rupp said. “This is like driving when you’re drunk — you can’t do that. You can’t go out in society when you’ve got a fever and a cough.”

Because coronavirus symptoms can take anywhere from two to 14 days to appear, and some contagious people develop no symptoms, your actions today can affect people weeks later. If you want to visit your elderly parents next week, you need to think ahead and minimize any chance of being exposed to the virus before then, Rupp said.

“You may be eager to have your backyard barbecue, but you better think if you want to see your parents in a week,” he said.

Pour, Rupp and Rauner all lamented how politicized wearing a mask has become.

While masks alone aren’t a silver bullet against the virus, they can slow its spread, by keeping virus-containing droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes from landing on someone else or on a surface. Their use out in public is recommended by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Mask-wearing whenever we are out, whenever anyone other than our family is around us, should be the new norm for us,” Pour said.

Be considerate of others, and think collectively, not just individually, Rupp said.

“We’re all still in this together,” he said. “We’ve gone this far out, let’s tough it out a little longer and get to a safer place together.”