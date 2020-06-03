After three nights of a citywide curfew in Omaha — with large-scale demonstrations beginning to lose steam — two top city officials said Wednesday that the time was right to lift the curfew.
Mayor Jean Stothert and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said that after observing the protests Tuesday night, they felt comfortable rescinding the curfew that locked down the city from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The protests around the country stemmed from the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, whose neck was pressed down by a now-former police officer’s knee for nearly 9 minutes while he was while handcuffed.
That decision was ultimately Stothert’s to make, though she consulted closely with Schmaderer and other city officials.
“After really reviewing the events in the last 24 hours, it did look like a lot of the activity as far as the riots, as far as the violence, has really decreased,” Stothert said at an afternoon news conference.
While Stothert rescinded the emergency order that authorized the curfew and a 25-person limit on crowds, she retains the ability to reinstate a curfew, or other restrictions, through Tuesday. That’s because the City Council this week voted to extend Stothert’s state of emergency proclamation, under which she can issue such orders.
Schmaderer said the Police Department is aware of a few upcoming events related to the protests, and officers are preparing accordingly. But the chief said Omaha has seen many positive, peaceful protests this week, and he doesn’t believe citywide restrictions will be necessary.
Police leadership will watch how the situation develops in the coming days and next weekend. He cautioned that “dynamics can change.”
“When they do, the one thing that we will do is make sure everybody has plenty of notice,” he said of a potential curfew.
Schmaderer outlined four “evaluation points” that the department used to determine that the curfew and crowd limitation could be lifted.
The first involved the intelligence available to the department in regard to anything leaders were “concerned about.” The second was if conditions were improving. The third was an evaluation of how Lincoln fared on Tuesday night without a curfew. The fourth was about the department’s available resources.
Schmaderer indicated he followed other metrics that he did not share.
“We are very conscious of the pressure that those restrictions put on society, and we did not want to be in that position any longer than we needed to,” Schmaderer said.
He declined to answer a question about whether the department has evidence of “paid protesters” who may have demonstrated in Omaha this week, saying he’d prefer not to discuss the matter until an investigation is complete.
Schmaderer said Omaha has begun to scale back its response. Officers are now working 8 hours a day, seven days a week, compared with 12-hour days during the height of the protests. The National Guard remains in Omaha and will be used as needed.
Asked if she participated in any of the protesting, Stothert said she considered coming downtown Saturday night but was advised otherwise by Schmaderer. On Monday afternoon, Stothert said she conversed with a group of protesters near City Hall.
“Would I stand with somebody and say ‘black lives matter’? I absolutely would because black lives do matter,” Stothert said. “But would I kneel with some of the violent ones that are throwing rocks and bricks at our police officers? I wouldn’t want to do that.”
Stothert commended Schmaderer for being a “no-nonsense chief” who investigates complaints against his officers and terminates them if warranted. She lauded the city’s officers, too, for their work.
Stothert also said it’s clear that racism is present across the country, and has been for hundreds of years. She said she doesn’t have all the answers but believes that the conversations happening now need to continue.
“If the solution to this was easy, we wouldn’t be standing here right now,” Stothert said.
