Twelve people were displaced early Monday after a fire broke out in an apartment building near 61st and Wirt Streets in the Benson neighborhood.
Omaha firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames as they drove up to 3211 N. 61 St. at 3:15 a.m. Crews helped multiple residents get out safely, Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said.
The fire caused about $18,500 damage to the building. The Red Cross was on the scene to help tenants in need of housing.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
