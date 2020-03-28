Omaha congressional candidate Ann Ashford halted her virtual town hall meeting Saturday morning after it was interrupted by someone posting pornography.

Most local campaigns are shifting their events online because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.  

Ashford, an Omaha lawyer, is one of three Democrats running in Nebraska’s May 12 primary. The others are Kara Eastman and Gladys Harrison. The winner will face U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., this fall. 

Ashford was about to open her Saturday virtual town hall to questions on the video chat service Zoom when someone logged in and started posting explicit images.

“It was a Russian name,” said Eric Aspengren, a spokesman for Ashford’s campaign. “We just shut it down immediately because we didn’t know what was going on.”

The Ashford campaign does not know whether they were hacked or trolled by a political opponent. They are looking at their settings to see if restrictions can be placed on what people post in the future. The town hall event will be rescheduled.

Ashford said in a statement: "It's disgusting that anyone would attempt to interfere with our democratic process like this."

She also called on the U.S. Senate to pass additional election security measures supported by the House.

Ashford’s campaign is sensitive to the possibility of Russian meddling because her husband, former U.S. Rep. Brad Ashford, D-Neb., had his campaign email system hacked by Russian operatives in 2016.

The campaign said it will refer information about the incident to authorities and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

