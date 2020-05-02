Nebraska Democrat Ann Ashford put a lot of her money where her mouth is, funding the final weeks of her U.S. House campaign.
Ashford, an Omaha lawyer, lent her campaign $107,000 in April, documents filed with the Federal Election Commission show.
In all, Ashford loaned her campaign $152,633. Federal rules let candidates repay themselves later with raised funds.
Her campaign is using that money to fund a previously pledged six-figure television advertising buy through the May 12 primary.
Ashford appears poised to spend more on television than the favorite in the Democratic Party primary, 2018 nominee Kara Eastman.
Ashford and her team have said people should view her personal investment in the race as confidence that she can win.
“We think we have the momentum at this point,” said Eric Aspengren, an Ashford campaign spokesman. “Our contacts with voters have been very good.”
Ashford and her team have criticized Eastman for leaning on out-of-state donors who embrace policy positions too extreme for many in the Omaha-area 2nd Congressional District.
Eastman’s team said it has raised more money from Nebraska than any other state and that more people over time are embracing progressive policy positions like hers.
Eastman’s camp has spent more than Ashford on digital organizing, digital fundraising and digital advertising, FEC forms show.
Those online tools give Eastman a better chance this fall against U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., Eastman spokesman Dave Pantos said.
Eastman last month flexed some of her digital advantage by out-raising Bacon from April 1 to April 22. She raised $91,000; Bacon raised $40,000. Ashford, without the loan, raised nearly $20,000.
“Despite rejecting all corporate PAC funds, I have out-raised both my primary opponents and Rep. Don Bacon combined,” Eastman said.
Bacon faces only a nominal primary challenge from perennial candidate Paul Anderson, who had not raised enough to file with the FEC.
Bacon holds a sizable advantage in cash on hand, with $765,000 to Eastman’s $98,816 and Ashford’s $41,360.
To date, Bacon has raised a combined $1.78 million. Eastman is next, having raised $850,000. Ashford raised $413,000. Ashford’s campaign lists about $20,000 in debt to staff.
Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison raised $2,941 in April, $33,000 in all and listed $3,100 in cash on hand.
