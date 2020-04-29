In pitching her health care plan, Ann Ashford is offering what she believes is a realistic idea.
Much of the Democratic attention focuses on “Medicare for All.” But Ashford instead favors what’s called a public option — adding a new government-sponsored insurance plan that would compete with private health insurance.
Ashford argues she can help get the major policy change through Congress.
The argument sounds a lot like Brad Ashford — Ann’s husband and a former congressman whose decision not to run led to her entry into the 2nd District race for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Brad Ashford’s career as a lawmaker was highlighted by the practical side of lawmaking — focusing on changes he could actually get passed and implemented.
Now it’s Ann Ashford’s race to run. While she showcases similar characteristics to Brad, Ann Ashford also is challenged to run on her own record.
With health care front and center, Ashford is promoting her career as a human resources professional and her administrative background in health care.
Ashford, 60, said she would bring a willingness to listen to people’s concerns, an ability to work with others and practical experience working with health care and insurance.
Ashford called her husband an inspiration.
“I’m not running for him,” Ann Ashford said. “But he is my inspiration every day.”
B.J. Reed, a retired University of Nebraska at Omaha administrator who knows both Brad and Ann Ashford, described Ann as pragmatic, saying she is focused on issues and oriented “toward solving things that need to be solved.”
Reed said Ashford fits ideologically with the 2nd District’s moderate to conservative leanings — and aligns with how her husband sees the world politically.
“Brad’s been around a long time,” Reed said, “and Ann’s been right there with him.”
Brad Ashford’s legislative career culminated with his 2014 election to the U.S. House, when he unseated eight-term Republican incumbent Lee Terry.
After a single term, Ashford was defeated by Republican Don Bacon in 2016.
Ashford took another run at the seat two years later, but he lost in the Democratic primary to Kara Eastman. He floated the idea of another run this cycle but decided against it.
Then Ann Ashford stepped in. Ashford faces Eastman and Gladys Harrison in the May 12 Democratic primary.
Ashford said she was always interested in pursuing politics more, but “it was (Brad’s) line of work.”
Now the Ashford-Eastman political jabs take a different twist.
Eastman has accused Ann Ashford of using Republican talking points in arguing against Medicare for All. Eastman’s campaign, in a tweet, said the public option Ashford supports is an idea insurance CEOs love.
Ashford argues she’s the one Democrat who can beat Bacon and realistically pass a plan for universal health care.
Ashford cites her career experience working in health care administration and human resources designing employee benefit plans.
Ashford has a law degree from Creighton University.
Her résumé includes positions with Clarkson Hospital, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a business connected to Nebraska Medicine and Clarkson Regional Health Services. In the private sector, she has worked with firms including Valmont Industries and Gordmans.
Ashford said she wants to help solve the country’s health insurance problems. She said she favors building on what’s in place — reinforcing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, and using the best of the private insurance system.
“I know how we get to the point where we bring (costs) down,” Ashford said in an online 2nd District candidate forum sponsored by the Nebraska Democratic Party’s Black Caucus, “so it is affordable and accessible and truly, truly universal.”
Politically, Ashford was a longtime Republican who switched parties after the election of Donald Trump, when, she said, the party left her.
She ran in 2012 for the NU Board of Regents, trying to succeed her father, Randy Ferlic, on the board. She lost by 5,046 votes to Hal Daub.
Ashford said she knows how the congressional district works and sees the entire district as her political base. “I’m going to bring everybody’s voice with me,” she said.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, who worked with Brad Ashford in the Nebraska Legislature and donated to Ann Ashford’s campaign, said the Ashfords are close in their positions on issues. Lathrop said Ann Ashford would be someone who would cross the political aisle and work with both Republicans and Democrats.
Lathrop said he also sees Ann Ashford supporting traditional Democratic values.
“That’s why I’m comfortable supporting Ann,” he said.
Ashford also has drawn support from traditional Nebraska Democratic stalwarts including Bob Kerrey, Ben Nelson, Kim Robak and Mike Fahey.
Brad Ashford described his wife as a “listening fanatic.” “I’m just a glimmer compared to her ability to listen,” he said.
He also called her empathetic to people’s needs and better organized than he is.
Ashford called Ann’s work in health insurance and human resources her vocation.
“It’s not just her job. She really believes in it, in trying to find the right health care options for people.”
Ashford said she’s frustrated by the political divisions in Washington, D.C. But in that environment, she sees real opportunities to work together.
Ashford said during the Black Caucus forum, “I’m not running to fight. I’m not afraid of a fight. But I’m running to work.”
