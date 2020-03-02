Irish feet were dancing Sunday as the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians kicked off March with its annual “hooley” that celebrates good St. Patrick, whose feast day is about two weeks away.
“The hooley is a traditional Irish party with music and dancing,” said Hibernians President Catie McCarthy-Niederee. “This is our 15th year, and we always celebrate on the first Sunday of March. We can just consider ourselves as the official kickoff for St. Patrick’s Day festivities.”
People packed the Omaha Firefighters Union Hall at 6001 Grover St. from noon until 6 p.m. There they could dance to music by Shenanigans, bid on items in a silent auction, buy raffle tickets to win a prize from the Leprechaun’s Table, eat Irish stew and raise a few toasts. They were also entertained by Dowds Irish Dance Academy and the Craoi na Tire Irish Dancers.
McCarthy-Niederee, whose grandparents hailed from County Tipperary, said all proceeds were earmarked for nonprofit organizations. The Hibernians choose new charities every two years.
This year’s donations will go to the Columban Fathers Missionary Society, the Omaha Mounted Foundation, the Holy Family Parish lunch program and On Cue. On Cue is a nonprofit that teaches life skills to students through the performing arts.
The hooley aims to bring families together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, McCarthy-Niederee said. It’s a wee bit more kid friendly than say, the bar crawls on the actual St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
“We come out here every year because it’s such a good time for the whole family,” said Ryan Forman of Omaha, who was there with his wife and three children. “It’s a nice family deal. This is something that you can bring your kids to and they have a lot of fun.”
The family atmosphere is the key as well for LaHala Cunningham, who was attending her third hooley. Cunningham doesn’t plan to miss another one, she said.
“I think the hooley is so much fun because of all the little kids,” Cunningham said. “I love seeing the families all close together and having a great time.”
Erin Woolman of Omaha, and her mother, Jeanne Woolman, were among the ladies raffling off chances to pick a prize from the Leprechaun’s Table. Everyone who donated $1 and picked a gold coin out of the leprechaun’s pot o’ gold was a winner.
“I think the whole month of March is St. Patrick’s month,” Erin Woolman said with a laugh. “We’re spending time with family and doing good for others.”
Sue Philbin of Omaha suggested the hooley to her friends, Karla and Craig Vernon, visiting from Altoona, Iowa. On Saturday night the trio went to the Brazen Head Irish Pub for music.
Philbin and the Vernons are big fans of all things Irish. They’ve been to the Emerald Isle five times apiece, and the Vernons are planning a sixth trip.
“This party is awesome. I already have this on the calendar for next year,” Philbin said. “I’ve lived here all these years and I never came to it before. I don’t know how I missed it.”
