Amy Schuchman of Omaha has been appointed as a Douglas County Juvenile Court judge, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts' office announced Monday.
Schuchman, 43, has served as deputy county attorney for Douglas County since 2004. She has more than 12 years of experience in the juvenile division of the Douglas County Attorney’s Office. Most recently, she served in the office's Child Victim/Sexual Assault Unit and acted as its Board of Mental Health coverage attorney.
Schuchman earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Missouri and a juris doctorate from Whittier Law School in Costa Mesa, California. She is a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and Omaha Bar Association.
Schuchman also volunteers with the TeamMates Mentorship Program, Junior Achievement, CASA for Douglas County and CASA Sarpy County.
She fills the second of two vacancies created by the retirement of Judge Douglas Johnson and the resignation of Judge Elizabeth Crnkovich. Earlier this month, Mary “Peg” Stevens of Omaha was appointed to fill the other vacancy.
