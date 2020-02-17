American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast who were at high risk for being exposed to the novel coronavirus were taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus after landing at Eppley Airfield.
Two Kalitta Air 747s — the same carrier that brought the 57 Americans to Eppley from Wuhan, China, on Feb. 7 — were on the north side of Eppley Monday morning. People in full hazardous materials gear could be seen coming out of the back of the plane, where a person in hazmat gear was standing with a laptop.
A small passenger bus and a small passenger van marked with the Nebraska Medicine logo were parked nearby.
Seven people got off the second of the two planes that landed and boarded the two Nebraska Medicine vehicles. About 9:25 a.m., those vehicles left the airport, escorted by several Nebraska State Patrol vehicles and followed by a moving van that apparently was carrying luggage.
The Nebraska Medicine vehicles drove to the $119 million Davis Global Center on the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine campus. The new building, at 42nd and Emile Streets, is home to the newly opened Training, Simulation & Quarantine Center.
That unit consists of 20 negative-pressure rooms designed to hold quarantined people. It is separate from the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, which is elsewhere on the campus.
A spokesman for Nebraska Medicine, which is UNMC's clinical partner, said he couldn't comment on Monday's developments.
"We are aware of this effort to rescue these American citizens from a cruise ship off the coast of Japan," Taylor Wilson said. "Because this operation is still unfolding, we don’t have specific information about our possible involvement."
Wilson said, however, that "we are prepared to utilize the world-class facilities at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine along with the internationally recognized expertise of our infectious diseases specialists if our nation again needs us during this time."
On Feb. 7, the 57 Americans were taken to Camp Ashland, south of Omaha, to be quarantined. They have been monitored for signs of the virus. One woman who developed some symptoms was brought to the UNMC campus on Friday, but tests showed she didn't have the virus. She was returned to Camp Ashland on Saturday.
The Associated Press reported that two charter flights carrying cruise ship passengers from Japan landed at military bases in California and Texas overnight, starting the clock on a quarantine period to ensure passengers don't have the virus that has been spreading in Asia.
A plane carrying American passengers touched down at Travis Air Force Base in Northern California just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, local time. A second flight arrived at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas around 2½ hours later, early Monday.
Japan's Defense Minister Taro Kono had tweeted earlier that Japanese troops helped transport 340 U.S. passengers on 14 buses from Yokohama port to Tokyo's Haneda airport. About 380 Americans were on the cruise ship.
The U.S. said it arranged the evacuation because people on the Diamond Princess were at a high risk of exposure to the virus. For the departing Americans, the evacuation cuts short a 14-day quarantine that began aboard the cruise ship Feb. 5.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
