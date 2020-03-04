The AMC movie theater near Oakview Mall is closed temporarily due to a water main break.
Movie-goers were unable to purchase tickets to the theater on Wednesday morning.
An employee who answered the theater's phone number didn't know when the theater was set to reopen.
The Metropolitan Utilities District said Wednesday that it was not an MUD water main but a private service line.
