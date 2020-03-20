The novel coronavirus breached the halls of Congress this week with the recent positive test results of U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah.
U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and the rest of the Nebraska and Iowa delegation were left to figure out when they might have last had direct contact with either Balart or McAdams.
"I know them both, but I don’t recall talking to them (recently)," Bacon said in an interview with The World-Herald Thursday. "I think we’ve all talked to people who have it. We just have to be smart."
Even before learning of the two members' positive test results for COVID-19, Midlands lawmakers and their staffers were reexamining how they conduct business to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The Nebraska and Iowa politicians have stopped pressing the flesh. People get more elbow bumps and waves instead of handshakes. They’re meeting more by teleconference than in-person. They're holding telephone town hall meetings with constituents.
Even the still-in-session Senate has been trying to practice social distancing, with members staying at least six feet away from anyone they're speaking with, staffers said.
The offices of Sens. Deb Fischer, Ben Sasse, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Republicans who represent Nebraska and Iowa, say they’re trying to get their work done safely.
Sasse's staffers said he has asked two-thirds of them to telecommute, and he's keeping his distance in meetings. Fischer's staff said she is trying to follow the experts' advice.
Bacon, who represents the Omaha area and western Sarpy County, said he's cutting back on in-person meetings and limiting the ones he still holds to four people at a time.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said he's making more phone calls and doing more by teleconferencing. He represents much of eastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Bellevue.
“I was alone in the office today,” he said. “Just one visitor — the cable guy.”
Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., is conducting constituent outreach by phone and video conferencing from his home in Gering, staff said. He represents much of rural Nebraska.
Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, who represents southwest Iowa, is doing constituent outreach by phone and teleconferencing, with much of her staff working from home, staff said.
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, stopped shaking hands weeks ago and makes sure his office has hand sanitizer available for visitors from his northwest Iowa district, staff said.
Midlands members of Congress have pared back the public facing operations of their House and Senate offices, both in Washington, D.C., and back home.
People calling their representatives and asking, for example, to speak with an agricultural staff member, might wait a bit longer for the message to reach a person at home.
Skeleton crews still staff the district offices of House and Senate members, to respond to people who stop by. But in-person meetings with staff might be rescheduled.
