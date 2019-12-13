Freezing rain (copy)

Black Friday shoppers had to deal with cold and freezing rain in Omaha. Friday morning's freezing rain led to slips, falls and car crashes that injured nearly 120 people in the metro area.

Nearly 120 people in the Omaha area were treated Friday for such injuries as broken bones and cuts to the head after freezing rain moved into the region between 7 and 8 a.m.

A wintry mix had been expected Friday morning, said Hallie Bova with the National Weather Service, but it ended up being more freezing rain than snow.

“There was absolutely no traction for people with that ice,” said Bova, who is based in Valley.

That lack of traction was evident in the high number of car crashes, with more than 30 as of about 10:20 a.m., Omaha Police Officer Matt Austin tweeted.

The Nebraska Medical Center treated 35 people with slip- or fall-related injuries, the most of any metro area hospital. Lakeside Hospital reported 30 such injuries.

More wintry weather is in the forecast for Sunday morning, with a 40% chance of snow after 7 a.m.

Bova has some advice for next time the forecast calls for icy conditions:

“If there’s snow or freezing rain,” she said, “rearrange your plans if you can, and whatever you do, go slow.”

