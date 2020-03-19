All jury trials in Douglas County have been postponed through May 1, county officials announced Thursday. 

Jurors summoned for dates between March 23 and May 1 will not need to report for duty. 

The decision was made in compliance with a directive from the Douglas County Health Department in response to the coronavirus that prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people, officials said. 

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican has issued an order declaring that the courts are open.

