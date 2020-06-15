11-Worth closed sign

A closed sign hangs on the door of 11-Worth Cafe on Monday. Unlike Sunday, no protesters were outside the restaurant early Monday afternoon.

 KELSEY STEWART/THE WORLD-HERALD

The sidewalks in front of 11-Worth Cafe were empty early Monday afternoon, as were the tables inside the restaurant.

A handwritten "closed" sign was stuck to the inside of the main entrance of the breakfast and brunch spot at 24th and Leavenworth Streets. 

Tables were cleared and empty, lights were off and no staff or customers could be seen inside. 

The apparent closure came a day after protesters  gathered outside the restaurant, which normally closes at 2 p.m.

The protesters said their rally was sparked by an objectionable Facebook post made by the son of the restaurant's owner. Protesters also objected to a breakfast dish on the restaurant's menu named for Robert E. Lee, the Civil War Confederate general. 

Calls to the restaurant went unanswered Monday. The restaurant's Facebook page appears to have been taken down.

