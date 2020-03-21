It’s as if the Bellevue community of Paradise Lakes is frozen in time.

More than a year has passed since historic flooding ravaged communities across Nebraska, but most of the 195 manufactured homes in Paradise Lakes remain standing — eerie, decrepit reminders of the flood’s devastating toll.

Within a month or two, demolition of the community east of Offutt Air Force Base is expected to begin, a process that could bring new homes to the area — and some closure to the families who were displaced.

A private developer is interested in buying the condemned property and establishing a new community of manufactured homes, said Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator. A deal between that developer, whom Ristow did not name, and Howard “Howdy” Helm, the current owner, could be reached in a week or two.

The cost of demolition is estimated at $1.2 million to $1.4 million, Ristow said, though the cost could decrease if the new developer determines that the foundations of the existing homes can stay in place.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to front the money for demolition, Ristow said. Once demolition has begun, the city will put a lien on the land, and when the new owner pays off the lien, that money will go back to FEMA.

“It’s a break-even proposition,” Ristow said, noting that the city does not want taxpayers to shoulder the burden of demolition. A handful of former Paradise Lakes residents have taken care of demolition on their own.

If all goes to plan, demolition could begin in 30 to 45 days, he said. The process could last six months.

“It’s been a long, tedious journey for a lot of people,” Ristow said.

Helm has told the city that he is unable to cover the cost of demolition. The World-Herald has been unable to reach him for comment.

The abandoned property has attracted some criminal activity and other mischief since the flood. From mid-March 2019 through early February of this year, the Bellevue Police Department recorded 119 calls to the Paradise Lakes property, according to department statistics.

Many of the reports weren’t serious, involving calls about suspicious people or cars. Some were simply community policing efforts and status checks.

But Bellevue’s emergency responders have reported some break-ins, fires and vandalism.

The past year has been a traumatic time for many former Paradise Lakes residents, said Jeff Weaver, executive director of the Sarpy Disaster Recovery Group, a long-term aid organization that formed after the flood.

Some were forced to find housing that costs twice what they were paying in Paradise Lakes and are dealing with “predatory landlords,” Weaver said.

Some former residents ended up in Omaha and surrounding counties, but others moved out of state to places like Tennessee, Georgia and the Bahamas.

And the anniversary of the flooding itself has triggered painful memories. Weaver said some former residents keep clothes and other items in waterproof bags — just in case flooding returns to Nebraska again.

The Sarpy County recovery group has been working with former Paradise Lakes residents as well as many other victims of the 2019 flood. Weaver said the group can’t restore their homes to how they were before the flood, or bring back cherished photos and other keepsakes.

But the organization can help people find safe and affordable housing; can connect them to other community aid groups; can work to ensure that folks have food and other basic needs.

“We can, as a community, kind of work with them to help them find their new normal,” Weaver said.

Photos: Major flooding hit Nebraska and Iowa towns in March 2019

1 of 90