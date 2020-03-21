Paradise Lakes, a community of manufactured homes near Offutt Air Force Base that sustained heavy damage from the March 2019 flood, is scheduled to be demolished in the next month or more after sitting for a year.
It’s as if the Bellevue community of Paradise Lakes is frozen in time.
More than a year has passed since historic flooding ravaged communities across Nebraska, but most of the 195 manufactured homes in Paradise Lakes remain standing — eerie, decrepit reminders of the flood’s devastating toll.
Within a month or two, demolition of the community east of Offutt Air Force Base is expected to begin, a process that could bring new homes to the area — and some closure to the families who were displaced.
A private developer is interested in buying the condemned property and establishing a new community of manufactured homes, said Jim Ristow, Bellevue’s city administrator. A deal between that developer, whom Ristow did not name, and Howard “Howdy” Helm, the current owner, could be reached in a week or two.
The cost of demolition is estimated at $1.2 million to $1.4 million, Ristow said, though the cost could decrease if the new developer determines that the foundations of the existing homes can stay in place.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has agreed to front the money for demolition, Ristow said. Once demolition has begun, the city will put a lien on the land, and when the new owner pays off the lien, that money will go back to FEMA.
“It’s a break-even proposition,” Ristow said, noting that the city does not want taxpayers to shoulder the burden of demolition. A handful of former Paradise Lakes residents have taken care of demolition on their own.
If all goes to plan, demolition could begin in 30 to 45 days, he said. The process could last six months.
“It’s been a long, tedious journey for a lot of people,” Ristow said.
Helm has told the city that he is unable to cover the cost of demolition. The World-Herald has been unable to reach him for comment.
The abandoned property has attracted some criminal activity and other mischief since the flood. From mid-March 2019 through early February of this year, the Bellevue Police Department recorded 119 calls to the Paradise Lakes property, according to department statistics.
Many of the reports weren’t serious, involving calls about suspicious people or cars. Some were simply community policing efforts and status checks.
But Bellevue’s emergency responders have reported some break-ins, fires and vandalism.
The past year has been a traumatic time for many former Paradise Lakes residents, said Jeff Weaver, executive director of the Sarpy Disaster Recovery Group, a long-term aid organization that formed after the flood.
Some were forced to find housing that costs twice what they were paying in Paradise Lakes and are dealing with “predatory landlords,” Weaver said.
Some former residents ended up in Omaha and surrounding counties, but others moved out of state to places like Tennessee, Georgia and the Bahamas.
And the anniversary of the flooding itself has triggered painful memories. Weaver said some former residents keep clothes and other items in waterproof bags — just in case flooding returns to Nebraska again.
The Sarpy County recovery group has been working with former Paradise Lakes residents as well as many other victims of the 2019 flood. Weaver said the group can’t restore their homes to how they were before the flood, or bring back cherished photos and other keepsakes.
But the organization can help people find safe and affordable housing; can connect them to other community aid groups; can work to ensure that folks have food and other basic needs.
“We can, as a community, kind of work with them to help them find their new normal,” Weaver said.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
Anthony Thomson, left, and Melody Walton make their way out of the flooded blocks near 1st and M Streets after a visit to Melody's house where they loaded up supplies in Fremont, Nebraska on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bonnie Warner, Barb Pierce, Katie Cameron and Amanda Pierce cheer for a convoy of Hy-Vee trucks escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Hy-Vee staff rush to offload a convoy of trucks that were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National Guard Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Fremont, Neb. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
People gather in downtown Hamburg, Iowa to watch the floodwaters creep closer to a barrier built on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The levee protecting the town from the floodwaters of the Missouri River broke, flooding the town.
Amelia Fritz, left, hugs her daughter Heather Rockwell in Glenwood, Iowa on Monday, March 18, 2019. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa after floodwaters hit the town. They are part of 15 relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Shawn Shonerd, left, and his partner Andrew Bauer, who live in Bellwood Lakes are surrounded by large chunks of ice Monday March 18, 2019 after the historic flooding along the Platte River days prior in Bellwood, Nebraska.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The junction of Highway 275 and Highway 91 is flooded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
Cody Stump walks through a flooded street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water rolls through a street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near a trailer park on March 13.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near an old bank building on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Standing water from melting snow and rain reflects the evening sky as a truck travels north on Highway 275 near Fremont, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska om Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Crews from Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuations in Ashland. Sixteen temporary shelters in Nebraska opened to take in such evacuees.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Keith Bell surveys the water levels as floodwaters continue to rise near Salt Creek in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Sean Hanger, of Ashland and his son Aiden, navigate the floodwaters which continue to rise near Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Floodwaters continue to rise as mailboxes are consumed near Furnas Street and N. 15th Street in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Residents are rescued from a flooded area near Missouri Valley, Iowa on Thursday March 14, 2019.
Jenna Muntz stands behind a row of sandbags as she takes a photo of the rising floodwaters in Cedar Creek, Nebraska on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A semitrailer truck that tried crossing Bell Creek in Arlington, Nebraska, was swept off the road by fast moving floodwaters.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Blake Japp pulls his remote control truck out of the water while playing in the shallow floodwaters of Bell Creek on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington, Nebraska.
Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on March 14.
People navigate over giant chunks of ice that were thrown by floodwaters near River Resort in Yutan, Neb Thursday March 14, 2019.
A flooded home near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Two corn cobs float in floodwaters near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over Waterloo on Friday March 15, 2019.
A cow makes his way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Floodwaters run through the town of Rogers, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed due to flooding near Merritt's Beach RV Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Motorists are forced to turn around as West Maple Road west of 216th Street is closed as floodwaters rise over the road near the Elkhorn River in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
A crowd of people gather to overlook the floodwaters which continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
Homes, vehicles and RV's are submerged in floodwaters that continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CJ Cunningham holds his German shorthair Cazz after they were rescued from the King Lake area Friday, March 15, 2019.
Water flows over Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, Nebraska on March 15.