Dodge County officials issued a voluntary evacuation of the Timberwood area west of Fremont Thursday afternoon due to ongoing ice jam flooding.

Dodge County Emergency Manager Tom Smith said the road to Timberwood had become covered with water but the homes themselves were not in jeopardy. Some nearby, lower-lying farmsteads were at risk of flooding, he said.

No additional breaches in levees along the Platte River had been reported Thursday afternoon.

”At this time no breaches of levees have happened, the water is just diverting differently,” Dodge County Emergency Management said.

Progress is being made on emergency construction of a jetty to redirect flooding back into the Platte River, he said. Additionally, a helicopter-born ice breaker is proving useful in breaking up some of the ice blockages, he said.

Also on Thursday, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission announced that the portion of Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area south of Military Avenue was closed. That is due to the high flows along the Platte and the potential for rapid changes in lake levels. The lake area south of Military Avenue is closed.

