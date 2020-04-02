About 1,600 customers of the Omaha Public Power District were without electricity about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The outage was concentrated in the Bennington area, and OPPD crews were working to restore power.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. DRIZZLE WILL TURN TO A MIX OF FREEZING DRIZZLE OR LIGHT FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET. SOME LIGHT SNOW IS POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF A TRACE TO LESS THAN ONE INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SOME POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com
