Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network, speaks about the Step-Up Omaha summer youth jobs program at Metro Community College's Fort Omaha campus on Thursday.

 REECE RISTAU/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Step-Up Omaha summer youth jobs program continues to grow.

This year, the initiative that provides job training and job opportunities to young people ages 14 to 21 will expand its services to Council Bluffs; build up its entrepreneurship, internship and trade programs; and benefit from a new private donation.

“This year, 2020, is a year of expansion,” said Willie Barney, president of the Empower Network, the North Omaha organization that launched the Step-Up program 12 years ago.

The program in 2019 created 700 summer jobs. Organizers hope to top 800 this year.

A partnership with Metro Community College called “Intro to the Trades” will offer Step-Up participants a one-week immersion in fields such as virtual reality, robotics, construction, HVAC, and STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. Another program will provide exposure to aviation and drones.

“Our hope is that more individuals understand how to get into trades and what trades are,” said Moniki Cannon, employment director for Step-Up Omaha. She noted that trade jobs extend far beyond construction work. Barney said many of those jobs pay $60,000 to $70,000 a year.

An entrepreneurship program will challenge young people to form a business concept, develop a business plan and create a prototype product. For the first time last year, 10 participants went beyond the conceptual phase and actually created items like candles, T-shirts and apps and sold them at a mock market, Barney said. Organizers hope to expand participation to more than 75 people.

Last year, those young entrepreneurs were aided by businesswoman Carmen Tapio, owner of North End Teleservices, a North Omaha call center company. She donated $500 in working capital to each of them. They were tasked with generating $500 of revenue.

“They’re our future,” Tapio said.

Step-Up leaders also want to match more of the program's applicants with internships. American National Bank, CHI Health, the City of Omaha and the University of Nebraska Medical Center all take on Step-Up interns.

Nearly 2,000 young people applied for the program this year; the organization has the money and partner employers to serve about 800 of them, Barney said.

To serve more, Step-Up organizers say they need more employers to participate by hiring interns from the program, financially supporting a young person at another job site or donating to Step-Up.

Cannon said Step-Up has a high concentration of participating businesses in the fields of finance, banking and medicine. She said she would like to recruit more businesses in information technology and the arts.

Step-Up Omaha benefits from a mix of public and private money.

A new $1.8 million grant from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation will aid the program’s growth over three years. Steve Wild, the foundation’s president, said the money represents an investment in the community.

For the third year, the City of Omaha will contribute $1 million to Step-Up. It also plans to hire interns again, said Mayor Jean Stothert.

“A job gives teenagers and young adults a lot more than a paycheck,” she said. “Jobs help develop self-esteem, teach time management skills and how to work as part of a team.”

Step-Up receives money from multiple community partners. In 2019, a $50,000 grant from the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative led to a match from local foundations that pooled $250,000 total.

Step-Up Omaha will soon offer its programs in Council Bluffs. Cannon said organizers plan to meet with school officials next week to discuss the city’s needs.

This year, the Latino Center of the Midlands won’t partner with Step-Up, despite participating in its programs for the last several years. The center’s executive director last month said that the center felt it could do a better job serving Latino youth. Stothert told The World-Herald that Step-Up has done well in North Omaha but has under-performed in South Omaha.

Councilman Ben Gray, who represents North Omaha, said Step-Up gives young people the education and space to explore what they may want to do with their lives. As someone who has been involved with Step-Up from day one, Gray said it’s heartening to have witnessed the program’s growth.

Said Gray: “There’s no limits to where this program can go.”

