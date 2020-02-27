IMG_0364

A joint funeral for Kitty and Dick Prinz will be held on Saturday.

After their blind date in Omaha seven decades ago, Dick Prinz wrote a letter asking Irish immigrant Kitty Hernon to send him her picture. So she mailed him one.

He carried it with him every day — for the rest of his life.

Married in 1952, the couple died of natural causes six days apart and will be buried Saturday after a joint funeral. He was 87, she was 89.

“They were very ordinary in an extraordinary way,” said daughter Maureen Stavas of Omaha. “It’s just beautiful how they weaved their differences of nationality and personality into something that worked really well for a very long love story.”

Dick grew up on a farm in West Point, Nebraska, and Kitty (given name Catherine) was raised in “extreme poverty” in Milltown, not far from Galway in the west of Ireland. Her parents and six children lived in a two-room, thatched-roof cottage with no running water, and she worked in the fields.

Seeking a better life, she wrote to an uncle in Omaha, who loaned the money for her trip to America. When Kitty arrived in 1948, she was 18. As it turned out, she would never see her parents again.

She took clerical jobs and by 1951 had repaid her cost of passage. (The family still has the handwritten letter confirming that repayment and “wishing you the best of everything. ... Uncle Michael.”)

A co-worker at the old St. Joseph Hospital mentioned a brother, Dick, in West Point, about 75 miles away. He came to town to meet Kitty, and they double-dated with his sister and another guy.

They soon danced at the old Paxton Hotel (now condominiums) at 14th and Farnam Streets — the first of countless steps they took together in life.

All through her parents’ marriage, Maureen said, “They loved dancing, but only with each other.”

Kitty was verbal, practical and strict, “a big presence” despite standing 5-foot-1. Army veteran Dick, 5-11, was quieter and loved making people laugh.

IMG_0380

Dick Prinz always carried in his wallet a picture of Kitty Hernon, his wife of 68 years. The couple raised five children in the Dundee neighborhood.

He worked 40 years for Union Pacific, much of it as a locomotive engineer between Omaha and North Platte. He wore out wallets over the years, but each successive one held that photo of his beloved.

“Our dad was a very grateful person,” said son Tom Prinz of Omaha. “He loved his job, always working hard, always looking forward. He made life look easy.”

Kitty was an inveterate walker and an avid reader, and pushed in the 1970s for construction of the A.V. Sorensen branch library near their home. She later worked 17 years in the admissions office at the Creighton University College of Medicine.

The Prinzes raised five children in the Dundee neighborhood. Though the couple didn’t attend college, they became staunch advocates of education. Their sons attended Creighton Prep, and their daughters, Duchesne Academy; all graduated from college, most with advanced degrees.

Maureen became a nurse; Tom, an architect and an artist. The others settled in the Chicago area: Pauline Marvin, a dietitian and interior designer; John Prinz, an entrepreneur and real estate manager; and Betsy Gier, a special-education teacher and consultant.

The 18 grandchildren, too, are well-educated, including Dr. Natalie Stavas, who became a nationally recognized hero in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist bombing.

Running near the end of the 26-mile race with her father, Dr. Joe Stavas (now of Creighton University), she heard the explosions and jumped barricades to treat four victims — three of whom survived.

At the 10:30 a.m. Saturday funeral at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, the Prinzes’ longtime parish, granddaughters will serve as pallbearers for Kitty, and grandsons for Dick.

Family and friends will reflect on the lives of a couple who grew up 4,000 miles apart but then met and never grew apart. Mourners will remember a young Irish woman whose joy at becoming an American citizen was soon tempered by the sadness of her mother’s death in Ireland at 49.

“Coming over here at 18,” son Tom said, “the homesickness must have been tough. It’s tragic that she never saw her parents again.”

Kitty and Dick years later traveled to her homeland, and they visited his family’s ancestral home in Ruthen, Germany, north of Frankfurt. They enjoyed life in Omaha, following the Irish music of the Turfmen band, and in retirement spent winters in Arizona.

They grew old together, and Kitty was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The family thought she would go first, but Dick got an infection and they spent their final days in a hospice room at the Via Christe Assisted Living Community.

So now the family prepares to bid them a joint farewell. But what about the picture of Kitty that Dick kept close for 69 years?

It will be buried with him.

“He was so proud of our mother, so proud of us,” daughter Maureen said. “There’s something poetic about this. He kept that picture close to his heart his whole life.”

