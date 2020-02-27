After their blind date in Omaha seven decades ago, Dick Prinz wrote a letter asking Irish immigrant Kitty Hernon to send him her picture. So she mailed him one.
He carried it with him every day — for the rest of his life.
Married in 1952, the couple died of natural causes six days apart and will be buried Saturday after a joint funeral. He was 87, she was 89.
“They were very ordinary in an extraordinary way,” said daughter Maureen Stavas of Omaha. “It’s just beautiful how they weaved their differences of nationality and personality into something that worked really well for a very long love story.”
Dick grew up on a farm in West Point, Nebraska, and Kitty (given name Catherine) was raised in “extreme poverty” in Milltown, not far from Galway in the west of Ireland. Her parents and six children lived in a two-room, thatched-roof cottage with no running water, and she worked in the fields.
Seeking a better life, she wrote to an uncle in Omaha, who loaned the money for her trip to America. When Kitty arrived in 1948, she was 18. As it turned out, she would never see her parents again.
She took clerical jobs and by 1951 had repaid her cost of passage. (The family still has the handwritten letter confirming that repayment and “wishing you the best of everything. ... Uncle Michael.”)
A co-worker at the old St. Joseph Hospital mentioned a brother, Dick, in West Point, about 75 miles away. He came to town to meet Kitty, and they double-dated with his sister and another guy.
They soon danced at the old Paxton Hotel (now condominiums) at 14th and Farnam Streets — the first of countless steps they took together in life.
All through her parents’ marriage, Maureen said, “They loved dancing, but only with each other.”
Kitty was verbal, practical and strict, “a big presence” despite standing 5-foot-1. Army veteran Dick, 5-11, was quieter and loved making people laugh.
He worked 40 years for Union Pacific, much of it as a locomotive engineer between Omaha and North Platte. He wore out wallets over the years, but each successive one held that photo of his beloved.
“Our dad was a very grateful person,” said son Tom Prinz of Omaha. “He loved his job, always working hard, always looking forward. He made life look easy.”
Kitty was an inveterate walker and an avid reader, and pushed in the 1970s for construction of the A.V. Sorensen branch library near their home. She later worked 17 years in the admissions office at the Creighton University College of Medicine.
The Prinzes raised five children in the Dundee neighborhood. Though the couple didn’t attend college, they became staunch advocates of education. Their sons attended Creighton Prep, and their daughters, Duchesne Academy; all graduated from college, most with advanced degrees.
Maureen became a nurse; Tom, an architect and an artist. The others settled in the Chicago area: Pauline Marvin, a dietitian and interior designer; John Prinz, an entrepreneur and real estate manager; and Betsy Gier, a special-education teacher and consultant.
The 18 grandchildren, too, are well-educated, including Dr. Natalie Stavas, who became a nationally recognized hero in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon terrorist bombing.
Running near the end of the 26-mile race with her father, Dr. Joe Stavas (now of Creighton University), she heard the explosions and jumped barricades to treat four victims — three of whom survived.
At the 10:30 a.m. Saturday funeral at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, the Prinzes’ longtime parish, granddaughters will serve as pallbearers for Kitty, and grandsons for Dick.
Family and friends will reflect on the lives of a couple who grew up 4,000 miles apart but then met and never grew apart. Mourners will remember a young Irish woman whose joy at becoming an American citizen was soon tempered by the sadness of her mother’s death in Ireland at 49.
“Coming over here at 18,” son Tom said, “the homesickness must have been tough. It’s tragic that she never saw her parents again.”
Kitty and Dick years later traveled to her homeland, and they visited his family’s ancestral home in Ruthen, Germany, north of Frankfurt. They enjoyed life in Omaha, following the Irish music of the Turfmen band, and in retirement spent winters in Arizona.
They grew old together, and Kitty was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The family thought she would go first, but Dick got an infection and they spent their final days in a hospice room at the Via Christe Assisted Living Community.
So now the family prepares to bid them a joint farewell. But what about the picture of Kitty that Dick kept close for 69 years?
It will be buried with him.
“He was so proud of our mother, so proud of us,” daughter Maureen said. “There’s something poetic about this. He kept that picture close to his heart his whole life.”
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children's TV program died at home Jan. 3.
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department.
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.

Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease. He was 67.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred "Fred" Pisasale was one of the school's most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91.
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.

Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco's handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures.
