THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
SOUTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA...
NORTHERN SARPY COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
SOUTHEASTERN DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 1145 PM CDT.
* AT 744 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE
URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE
INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF
VERY HEAVY RAIN, AS MUCH AS 2 TO 3 INCHES PER HOUR. RAIN THIS
HEAVY WILL GREATLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND CAUSE STREET FLOODING.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
OMAHA, COUNCIL BLUFFS, BELLEVUE, FREMONT, PAPILLION, LA VISTA,
RALSTON, GRETNA, VALLEY, WATERLOO, INGLEWOOD, ELKHORN, OFFUTT AFB,
MILLARD, CARTER LAKE, BENNINGTON, BOYS TOWN, LAKE MANAWA STATE
PARK, CHALCO AND FREMONT LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA.
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS...
INTERSTATE 29 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 43 AND 61.
INTERSTATE 80 IN IOWA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 8.
INTERSTATE 80 IN NEBRASKA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 435 AND 454.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN
1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE
WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN
POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
'A step in the right direction': Omaha City Council approves hate intimidation ordinance
Omahans who use hateful speech in connection with a crime against someone in a protected class can now be charged with a separate municipal offense under an ordinance approved Tuesday by the City Council.
The addition of a hate intimidation offense to the municipal code gives prosecutors another tool to charge someone if he or she commits a crime against someone based on age, race, gender, gender identity, ethnicity and other protected classes.
The ordinance, which passed the council with a 7-0 vote, establishes hate intimidation as a separate criminal offense, but the charge will be brought only if someone commits another crime. Matt Kuhse, the city prosecutor, compared the offense to someone being charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony — the felony itself must occur for that charge to exist.
The maximum penalty for a hate intimidation conviction is up to six months in jail, a $500 fine, or both. Those punishments would come in addition to the sentence imposed for the primary crime that was committed.
Any jail time associated with the offense would run consecutively with the sentence for the underlying charge.
Dozens of people spoke in support of the measure at a public hearing earlier this month, but many of them characterized the ordinance as only the first step in creating an equal system of justice.
One opponent, LaVon Stennis Williams, said during the public hearing that she was concerned that the ordinance will be “weaponized” against the people it was designed to protect, especially young black men.
She said harassment against people of color often comes in the form of verbal comments — which, on their own, would not be prosecuted under the ordinance. Stennis Williams said hateful words can be used to incite violence, and pointed to recent examples of white people calling the police on black people in situations where they were not committing crimes.
“The examples are plentiful of white people who feel uncomfortable with the presence of black people being places where they don’t think they belong,” she said.
Councilman Ben Gray, who represents parts of northeast Omaha, said he shared Stennis Williams’ concerns that the ordinance could be used against minority groups. But he said he thought the measure was a step in the right direction.
And if the ordinance succeeds, Gray said, the city should consider enhancing it.
Pierce Carpenter, another opponent, said he thought the ordinance would infringe upon people’s right to free speech by deeming hate speech a prosecutable offense.
“We don’t need to have that taken away from our First Amendment rights,” Carpenter said.
But Kuhse, the city prosecutor, said the ordinance doesn’t prevent people from saying nearly anything they wish. (There are exceptions under prior U.S. Supreme Court rulings.) For someone’s conduct to rise to the level of violating the ordinance, he or she must combine speech with an action.
Kuhse used a hypothetical domestic violence situation as an example: If a man were to physically harm a woman who holds a seat of power — but first comments that he “hates women” and disapproves of them holding power — then the additional intimidation offense could come into play.
“I’m not being penalized because I said ‘I hate women,’” Kuhse said of that hypothetical. “I’m being penalized because of what those words show” in the context of the assault.
Omaha has never had a hate intimidation offense on the books. There is a similar Nebraska state statute, but Kuhse said that it’s more limited in scope than the one Omaha created Tuesday.
The language of Omaha’s offense states that someone can be found guilty if he or she commits a crime with the intent to intimidate someone “in whole or in part.” Kuhse highlighted those final words as an important distinction from the state statute, which he said requires prosecutors to prove that the “sole reason” the crime was committed was because of hatred of a protected group.
Councilwoman Aimee Melton, a criminal defense attorney who was formerly a deputy Douglas County attorney, said she was pleased with the way the city’s Law Department crafted the language of the offense. She said the city doesn’t want to prosecute people for their language use.
“As long as nobody’s committing any crimes, this will never apply to you,” Melton said.
Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez of the Omaha Police Department called the ordinance a “trailblazing resolution” for police officers. He said the ordinance will give local law enforcement entities “a little more authority” to investigate and prosecute people who commit hate crimes.
Anthony Connor, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, called the ordinance “another tool in the toolbox” for law enforcement officers and prosecutors to use in such cases.
Clarice Jackson, a member of the city’s Human Rights and Relations Board, said during the public hearing that she hoped that the ordinance will be used against law enforcement officers who “choose not to obey the law,” as well as those who attempt to incite violence by using racial slurs.
“I feel like this ordinance is a step in the right direction,” Jackson said. “However, I am very (aggrieved) at how we as a society have handled my community.”
Kuhse said the offense can be brought against anyone who shows hate toward another group while committing a crime.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
