Omahans who use hateful speech in connection with a crime against someone in a protected class can now be charged with a separate municipal offense under an ordinance approved Tuesday by the City Council.

The addition of a hate intimidation offense to the municipal code gives prosecutors another tool to charge someone if he or she commits a crime against someone based on age, race, gender, gender identity, ethnicity and other protected classes.

The ordinance, which passed the council with a 7-0 vote, establishes hate intimidation as a separate criminal offense, but the charge will be brought only if someone commits another crime. Matt Kuhse, the city prosecutor, compared the offense to someone being charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony — the felony itself must occur for that charge to exist.

The maximum penalty for a hate intimidation conviction is up to six months in jail, a $500 fine, or both. Those punishments would come in addition to the sentence imposed for the primary crime that was committed.

Any jail time associated with the offense would run consecutively with the sentence for the underlying charge.

Dozens of people spoke in support of the measure at a public hearing earlier this month, but many of them characterized the ordinance as only the first step in creating an equal system of justice.

That public hearing came days after 22-year-old James Scurlock, a black Omaha man, was shot and killed outside a downtown bar by Jake Gardner, a white man, during protests over racism and the killing of black people by police.

A few opponents said the ordinance didn’t go far enough. Some said it infringed upon First Amendment rights.

One opponent, LaVon Stennis Williams, said during the public hearing that she was concerned that the ordinance will be “weaponized” against the people it was designed to protect, especially young black men.

She said harassment against people of color often comes in the form of verbal comments — which, on their own, would not be prosecuted under the ordinance. Stennis Williams said hateful words can be used to incite violence, and pointed to recent examples of white people calling the police on black people in situations where they were not committing crimes.

“The examples are plentiful of white people who feel uncomfortable with the presence of black people being places where they don’t think they belong,” she said.

Councilman Ben Gray, who represents parts of northeast Omaha, said he shared Stennis Williams’ concerns that the ordinance could be used against minority groups. But he said he thought the measure was a step in the right direction.

And if the ordinance succeeds, Gray said, the city should consider enhancing it.

Pierce Carpenter, another opponent, said he thought the ordinance would infringe upon people’s right to free speech by deeming hate speech a prosecutable offense.

“We don’t need to have that taken away from our First Amendment rights,” Carpenter said.

But Kuhse, the city prosecutor, said the ordinance doesn’t prevent people from saying nearly anything they wish. (There are exceptions under prior U.S. Supreme Court rulings.) For someone’s conduct to rise to the level of violating the ordinance, he or she must combine speech with an action.

Kuhse used a hypothetical domestic violence situation as an example: If a man were to physically harm a woman who holds a seat of power — but first comments that he “hates women” and disapproves of them holding power — then the additional intimidation offense could come into play.

“I’m not being penalized because I said ‘I hate women,’” Kuhse said of that hypothetical. “I’m being penalized because of what those words show” in the context of the assault.

Omaha has never had a hate intimidation offense on the books. There is a similar Nebraska state statute, but Kuhse said that it’s more limited in scope than the one Omaha created Tuesday.

The language of Omaha’s offense states that someone can be found guilty if he or she commits a crime with the intent to intimidate someone “in whole or in part.” Kuhse highlighted those final words as an important distinction from the state statute, which he said requires prosecutors to prove that the “sole reason” the crime was committed was because of hatred of a protected group.

Councilwoman Aimee Melton, a criminal defense attorney who was formerly a deputy Douglas County attorney, said she was pleased with the way the city’s Law Department crafted the language of the offense. She said the city doesn’t want to prosecute people for their language use.

“As long as nobody’s committing any crimes, this will never apply to you,” Melton said.

Deputy Chief Greg Gonzalez of the Omaha Police Department called the ordinance a “trailblazing resolution” for police officers. He said the ordinance will give local law enforcement entities “a little more authority” to investigate and prosecute people who commit hate crimes.

Anthony Connor, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, called the ordinance “another tool in the toolbox” for law enforcement officers and prosecutors to use in such cases.

Clarice Jackson, a member of the city’s Human Rights and Relations Board, said during the public hearing that she hoped that the ordinance will be used against law enforcement officers who “choose not to obey the law,” as well as those who attempt to incite violence by using racial slurs.

“I feel like this ordinance is a step in the right direction,” Jackson said. “However, I am very (aggrieved) at how we as a society have handled my community.”

Kuhse said the offense can be brought against anyone who shows hate toward another group while committing a crime.

reece.ristau@owh.com

