I want to tell you about an exciting special project coming on Sunday. We will bring readers of the newspaper and Omaha.com a daylong look at life in our shut-down city. More than a dozen reporters and photographers fanned out from before dawn until sunset Wednesday to document scenes around metro Omaha amid the coronavirus pandemic. I don’t want to give away more than that, but you don’t want to miss it.

It’s part of our continuing coronavirus coverage as The World-Herald news staff now braces to cover an Easter like no other, a silent spring and a slow start to summer.

So far, though living through a pandemic is frightening and disruptive, we have been lucky. According to a New York Times tally, ours is one of 10 states as of Thursday afternoon to have avoided a death, a tremendous blessing. That tally shows us at 44th in the number of known cases, though Gov. Pete Ricketts has cautioned that figure will rise as testing finally becomes more available.

The World-Herald news staff has written roughly 250 stories on the crisis since the first Nebraskan was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 6. One takeaway from the coverage is that Nebraskans have made their luck.

We have some advantages — not being a tourist destination is a good thing for once, and we simply are not heavily or densely populated. But Omaha is a metro area of nearly a million residents with several national and international business operations, and the impact here so far is much less severe than in many other cities. Something is at work besides luck.

Here’s my observation: Our state and local leaders have been proactive and effective in communicating. Restrictions on gatherings haven’t been universally popular, but they most likely are responsible for the small growth in cases here compared with other places.

Iowa, for example, remarkably left its casinos open into the day on March 17, two days after Douglas County officials first said bar crowds would be limited and a day after federal guidance to cap crowds at 10. At the time, Nebraska and Iowa had about the same number of cases. Today, Iowa has more than double Nebraska’s known cases.

As Ricketts said Tuesday, Nebraskans are “almost universally” following guidance to stay 6 feet apart and limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Part of the reason probably is that Nebraskans tend to be rule followers. Good upbringing, good schools. But another key reason is that Ricketts, who’s married to a former nurse, and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, who also was a nurse, have listened to medical experts from the start. Stothert, Ricketts and Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, among others, have been both clear about what needs to happen and reassuring in their certainty.

The irony is that if the restrictions continue to succeed, some might see that as proof they went too far. As impatience grows, calls might increase to break out of our socially distanced bubbles.

Ricketts on Wednesday was firm that the state will follow its plan to limit public gatherings when counties show community spread of the virus.

Here’s the math problem, outlined by the Legislative Research Office: “The World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control estimate that between 40% to 70% of Americans could eventually be infected with COVID-19. Based on an average hospitalization rate of 10%, if half of Nebraska’s 1.9 million residents are infected, there will eventually be 95,000 beds needed to meet demand. Nebraska only has 6,958 hospital beds total.”

If too many people get sick at once, the state’s health system will buckle. If restrictions were lifted too early and community spread escalated, we couldn’t put the lid back on. Michigan, whose first case was recorded four days later than Nebraska’s, had 60 deaths and 2,850 cases at midday Thursday. Michigan has a population of 10 million and far more international and domestic visitors than Nebraska, but those numbers show how rapidly the disease can wreak havoc.

A virus has no respect for arbitrary timetables, and none of us wants to be reading about coronavirus deaths in July.

We will recover. It’s in the human spirit and in our prairie roots. This is the state, in a project initiated by this newspaper, that created a scrap drive during World War II that became a model for the nation, that pulled together through last year’s devastating floods, that knows how to stand up after a punch.

A joy of watching our coverage is seeing Nebraska’s spirit bubble up as residents find ways to continue needed charity efforts and work in their homes to sew mask covers to help medical workers. You'll read about more of that in Sunday's story.

Great danger still lurks. The World-Herald will continue its intense local coverage — and we will maintain our role as watchdog, such as reporting the State Corrections director’s 30% raise or asking hard questions about the Omaha Police Department’s troubled helicopter program. In our workplace, we will continue to follow state guidelines and medical wisdom, as we did in reporting the story you’ll see Sunday. Our best to each of you.