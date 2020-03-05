Mayor Jean Stothert will soon hit the road to answer Omahans’ questions about the $200 million streets bond issue that will appear on the May 12 ballot.
Stothert will host a series of town hall meetings in March and April to outline the city’s street infrastructure needs, explain what’s needed to make long-term improvements and outline payment options, she said in a press release.
Omaha spends $41 million annually on street repairs, but engineering consultants have told the city that it should spend about $75 million. The bond issue money would bridge that $34 million annual gap and allow the city to put $40 million into repairs each year for five years.
City streets have been neglected and underfunded by city leaders going back decades, Stothert has said. The gap is large enough that current revenue won’t be able to help the city catch up, even as Stothert has continually increased spending on road resurfacing.
Last winter and spring, Omaha spent about $13 million patching potholes after experiencing one of the snowiest winters on record, but that patch-pave-repeat model can’t continue, Stothert has said.
That’s where the public comes in.
If Omaha voters approve the bond issue, it would cost taxpayers about $26 more in property taxes a year for every $100,000 of valuation, the mayor said in her State of the City speech last week. That bump is lower than the $35 increase originally expected.
Stothert has twice cut the city’s property tax rate, most recently in 2017. She doesn’t take raising taxes lightly, she has said — that’s why she wants voters to decide how to pay for street maintenance and rehabilitation.
“The condition of our streets is a top priority for me and for our taxpayers and I look forward to listening and answering questions,” Stothert said in the release.
The mayor held similar town hall meetings last summer, when she sought input on what residents wanted to do about streets and how to pay for it.
Road work would begin this summer if the bond issue passes.
Stothert will present “A Roadmap to Better Streets” during six town hall meetings across the city. Each one begins at 6:30 p.m.
- March 16: Saddlebrook Community Center, 14850 Laurel Ave.
- March 26: Metro Community College’s South Omaha campus — Industrial Training Center, Room 120, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave.
- April 1: The Mainelli Center at St. Robert Bellarmine, 11802 Pacific St.
- April 9: Metro Community College’s Fort Omaha campus — Institute for Culinary Arts, Room 201A, 5370 N. 30th St.
- April 14: Thompson Alumni Center at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, 6705 Dodge St.
- April 29: Lord of Hosts Church, 5351 S. 139th St.
