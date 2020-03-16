To our subscribers,

As we continue to gather and deliver the most relevant, reliable and credible news coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, we want you to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.

We have instructed our employees to work from home if they have health or scheduling concerns and to observe universal good hygiene guidelines, something all of us should observe:

• Washing our hands frequently

• Maintaining social distancing

• Avoiding touching our face

• Covering our mouth with a tissue or sleeve when sneezing

We also have taken measures to disinfect the working areas at our facilities to ensure that The World-Herald gets to you safely.

Our newsroom staff is working non-stop to report on all aspects of this health emergency, including producing stories about closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of local leaders and much more, such as expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus.

Additionally, we are providing free access to COVID-19 news coverage on our website, so our entire community can stay informed.

Please know that we continue to work hard to deliver news you can use, whether in print, via our e-edition, or through our website Omaha.com.

Timely and informative journalism helps readers make decisions and wade through the uncertainty that comes with challenging times. We are committed to our mission of reporting and delivering local, national and international news, especially in difficult times.

Thank you for your support.

