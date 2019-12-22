Two pets died in a weekend house fire in north Omaha, fire officials say.
The fire at 2889 Titus Ave. occurred just before noon on Saturday, according to a report from the Omaha Fire Department.
When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire and smoke on the main level of the home and it was concentrated in the kitchen area. Crews extinguished the blaze and rescued a dog and cat, but neither animal survived, according to the report.
Two adults were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross was on scene to assist them.
The fire was deemed accidental, the report said.
