Two pets died in a weekend house fire in north Omaha, fire officials say.

The fire at 2889 Titus Ave. occurred just before noon on Saturday, according to a report from the Omaha Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire and smoke on the main level of the home and it was concentrated in the kitchen area. Crews extinguished the blaze and rescued a dog and cat, but neither animal survived, according to the report.

Two adults were displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross was on scene to assist them. 

The fire was deemed accidental, the report said. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription