GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Dean Fritzell of California was given the best Christmas gift he could ever imagine on Sunday.
Fritzell was reunited with his cat Caspurr, whom he lost in November in Grand Island, where he stopped while moving from Wisconsin to California.
The reunion was made possible by the efforts of the volunteers of Voice for Companion Animals and others in Grand Island.
Upon arriving at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport early Sunday evening, Fritzell was met by volunteers who drove him to the Voice for Companion Animals headquarters.
There, Caspurr, an 8-year-old gray Nebelung cat, was waiting for Fritzell behind a door decorated with wrapping paper, a red bow and a gift tag that read, “To Dean, From Santa and Team Caspurr.”
When Fritzell unwrapped his present by opening the door, Caspurr was lying on a chair. Fritzell bent down on one knee and gently greeted his feline companion, whom he thought he had lost forever.
Fritzell stopped in Grand Island on Nov. 16 during his move and stayed at the Super 8 motel on South Locust Street. During the night, his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen. His cats, Caspurr and Ned, were in the hotel room with him.
“The next morning, I was going to Best Buy to replace the things that were stolen,” Fritzell said. “We got to Best Buy, and when we got out, I did a quick check for both cats, and one of them was gone.”
He said that he had put Caspurr in his car that morning at the motel and it was the last time he remembered seeing him.
Between the hotel and Best Buy, Fritzell made one stop, at the Piccadilly Apartments, to coordinate with the other vehicle that was traveling with him.
Caspurr must have slipped away while Fritzell was loading his car and surveying what had been stolen. But it was also possible the cat got out of the vehicle at the Piccadilly Apartments.
Caspurr had been given to Fritzell by his brother, who had rescued the cat from an animal shelter.
“I looked for him for about three hours in Grand Island, but we had to keep going because we were on a schedule,” he said. “My heart was broken. That evening, I spent as much time as I could getting on Facebook for lost pet groups.”
Fritzell said that after he posted on social media about losing Caspurr, “People just started coming out of the woodwork, messaging me about what they could do to help and where did I lose him. There were so many people that I couldn’t message them all singly.”
One of the groups he contacted was Voice for Companion Animals in Grand Island. The group’s volunteers took up the search for the cat and adopted the name “Team Caspurr.”
The odds of Caspurr’s survival seemed low because he was a house cat who had been declawed.
The volunteers put up motion cameras in a wooded area and passed out flyers.
On Dec. 10, a woman who had seen the flyers spotted Caspurr under a mobile home and alerted the volunteers. The next day, Caspurr was spotted on the motion cameras, and the volunteers set a live trap that caught Caspurr, unharmed, shortly after midnight on Dec. 14.
The rescue came in the nick of time, as another animal had injured Caspurr and he was near death.
The volunteers took Caspurr to a local veterinarian’s office, where he recovered and was doing well when his owner arrived Sunday.
For Fritzell, finding Caspurr when all hope was nearly gone was truly a “Christmas miracle.”
“A lot of people were praying,” he said. “I sure was, and the Lord heard our prayers. I want to thank all the people here. They are amazing. They donated their time and money and resources. People in Nebraska are amazing.”
