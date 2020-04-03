When La Vista Mayor Doug Kindig thinks of a "people person," it's one of his predecessors, Harold "Andy" Anderson, who comes to mind.

Anderson always respectfully interacted with anyone, even those with whom he disagreed, Kindig recalled. 

"I wouldn't be a mayor without Andy's mentorship," he said. "What I got most from Andy is that you can deliver a message with a direct, calm manner, and you can do it with a smile."

Anderson, La Vista's fourth mayor, who served the city for almost three decades, died on Wednesday. He was 81.

Anderson is survived by his wife, five children, stepchildren, grandchildren and stepgrandchildren.

Because of the government restrictions concerning COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.

Anderson became involved in politics in 1978. Then 39, he was elected to the La Vista City Council.

He was elected mayor in 1984 and retired in November 2005 to spend more time with his family.

As mayor, Anderson significantly contributed to La Vista's economic growth, Kindig said.

Under Anderson's leadership, PayPal's Worldwide Operations Center was built in La Vista, and the city brought in the Cabela's and retail development along 84th Street. While he was mayor, the city also expanded the La Vista City Hall and Community Center complex and built a new public works facility and a police station.

But Kindig said Anderson's ability to lead and gain people's support was his most profound impact.

"The citizens trusted him, and that's probably his greatest accomplishment," Kindig said.

Rita Ramirez, La Vista's assistant city administrator, who worked with Anderson for almost 30 years, can attest to that.

Ramirez said Anderson always took the time to listen and talk to La Vista residents about any policy changes.

"It's a big loss for the city," she said. 

Ramirez said Anderson never forgot to encourage and give credit to his colleagues and employees.

"He was just a super nice guy," she said. "He generously cared about people in La Vista."

Anderson's positive attitudes, dedication to the community and patriotism helped shape the city to what it is today, Ramirez said.

"There's so much in La Vista and about La Vista that is just about Andy," she said.

