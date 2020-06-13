The search for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away by the Platte River on Thursday afternoon will continue at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda announced Friday afternoon that the search for Tarie had become a recovery effort. He said that it was unlikely Tarie survived given the amount time she had been missing and the heat.
Tarie disappeared shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday when she was along a sandbar but got separated from her mother, Tressa Price of Omaha, and others. She was last seen about a half to three-quarters of a mile downstream from Schramm Park State Recreation Area.
Family members have searched with officials, including Tarie's cousin, Staci Monasmith, who asked that anyone able to join the search come out on Sunday to help.
"We covered a lot on foot today but we need people in the water," Monasmith said. "We need people able to take (the family) out on boats."
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office asked that only volunteers with air boats continue to assist in the search efforts. Volunteers should report at the Highway 50 and Highway 31 boat ramp, located just north of Louisville.
A GoFundMe has been created to assist Tarie's family as they continue the search.
