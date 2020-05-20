cm-copMask001

An Omaha police officer wears a mask at the scene of a crash near Turner Park on Tuesday, May 19.

No one else in the Omaha police unit in which four officers tested positive for COVID-19 has contracted the disease.

But the department now has had a total of eight officers test positive for the disease, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday. That number is up two from last week.

"The two new officers that tested positive had not been working," Lt. Sherie Thomas said in an email. 

The two officers started to show symptoms on their days off, not when they had been working, Thomas said. 

The Omaha Police Department has required that officers wear masks while on duty and encouraged social distancing. 

The first officer who tested positive was infected in March after traveling. He is now back to work. 

Alia Conley

