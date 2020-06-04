Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced at a press conference Wednesday that he personally will file a petition with the presiding judge for a grand jury and a special prosecutor in the fatal shooting of James Scurlock.
Seventy Creighton Prep alums have signed a letter that was submitted to school leaders Thursday calling for the removal of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine from the school’s 20-member board of trustees.
Kleine, who graduated from the high school in 1970, has served on the board for about three years. This week, he has faced public criticism for his decision to not file felony charges against downtown bar owner Jake Gardner in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock.
The effort to oust Kleine from the board was started by 2006 Prep graduate Danny O’Byrne. O’Byrne posted the letter Tuesday on Facebook, asking fellow alumni to read and sign it.
O’Byrne said Thursday that he had been looking for a statement from Prep leaders concerning racial issues raised by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. On Tuesday, O’Byrne said he failed to find any statement from Prep, but he did discover that Kleine was on Prep’s board and felt compelled to write a petition seeking his removal. The school shared a statement about Floyd’s death on their Facebook page on Wednesday and to current students in an email Tuesday.
While O’Byrne wrote that Kleine’s no-charge decision sparked his disappointment, he also highlighted racial disparities involving detentions at the Douglas County Youth Center, Kleine’s support of capital punishment and an increase in criminal filings in the past few years. All those factors, he said, were proof of Kleine’s “unfitness for his role at Prep.”
“As a Jesuit institution whose purposes include building men for others ‘who serve and seek justice in our local, national and international communities’ and fostering a ‘network of leaders who act with integrity and compassion for others,’ a position of power at the school for Kleine is not appropriate,” the letter said.
Kleine, responding Thursday, said he has long worked to lower the disproportionate rates of juvenile minority contact with police, among other criminal justice reforms. He also said that many of the people commenting on Scurlock’s death, including O’Byrne, haven’t seen all of the evidence or don't know the facts that guided his decision not to charge Gardner.
“The person who’s authored the letter has never talked to me about any issues that are a part of this letter and that I’ve worked hard on over the course of my career,” he said. “If they knew me and talked to the people that worked hard with me, they’d know that these are the issues that are very important to me.”
Olivia Poggenpohl, the director of communications for the school, said Kleine has served the board with “distinction and dedication.”
“Creighton Prep has benefited from Don’s leadership and time spent as a dedicated speaker over the years,” she wrote in an email. “We are aware of the petition and will bring the issue to the executive committee of the Board of Trustees for further discussion.”
In his letter, O’Byrne also targeted Prep leadership:
“We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how consistently disappointed we are that Prep leadership does not use its considerable voice to advocate for social justice in the community it claims to serve... You are more and more on an island.”
Head of School Jim Bopp sent an email Tuesday to students, parents, faculty and staff “voicing our solidarity with people of color whose dignity continues to be violated by the sin of racism,” said Poggenpohl.
President John Naatz emailed the Prep community Wednesday — including more than 9,000 alumni, current and past parents and friends — with similar sentiments. That message was also shared on Prep’s Facebook page Wednesday.
“We at Prep share the world’s heartbreak over the deaths of George Floyd, James Scurlock and others, and we stand with all those who vigorously oppose violence against African Americans resulting from systemic injustice and racism.”
The school said it will engage faculty, staff and students and look for ways to “rededicate ourselves as contemplatives in action to fight against racism.” Students plan to hold a forum on racism to “begin a conversation working toward real change,” Poggenpohl said.
Most of the alums who signed the letter graduated in the last two decades, although there were graduates from other decades and as early as 1968.
1 of 18
Tyreece Johnson, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Photos: Omaha protesters come out again on first night curfew is lifted
1 of 18
Tyreece Johnson, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sydnee Harris, of Omaha, and dozens of others protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, wears shoes with the names of James Scurlock and victims as dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Boycott all donations to Prep until this liberal political stuff stops.
Maybe Don needs to consider retirement.
Prep sounds like a bunch of wimps.
I thought prep taught critical thinking. What a sad display of political correctness. Do those 70 letter signers have any understanding of criminal law? Kleine made a good call in not indicting. His office has to go into court and convince 12 Nebraskans that the shooter did not act in self defense. Nearly impossible I would say. So much for Jesuit education.
kevinmoran I do not have any law background but I watched the film clips over and over. From what I saw, as much as I hoped so, because of Gardner's apparent ties to white supremacists and anti LGBT sentiments posted on Facebook, there did not seem enough evidence to charge Gardner. I do know two judges and many lawyers that have the utmost respect for Don Kleine's integrity, honest and professionalism. Was this letter with 70 signatures that Mr. O"Byrne is sending to the Creighton Board initiated on Facebook? If so, how many friends does Mr. O'Byrne have on Facebook? Some people have 1,000 plus friends, including their entire graduation class. 70 people hardly seems a consensus. Kleine is willing to open this up to a grand jury and special prosecutor. Let's play that scenario out before doing some pre-mature hatchet job on an unrelated entity like the Creighton Prep board.
Prepsters step up! We Westside Warriors are proud of you guys! We take back everything we ever said about you!
Kleine is part of the white power establishment in Omaha and would never do anything to upset the balance of power that he and his ilk hold.
Kleine did not want to jeopardize his relationship with Ken Stinson and Mike Yanney and HDR who are advocating building him a 100 million dollar office building downtown.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.