CMA_9776 (copy)

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced at a press conference Wednesday that he personally will file a petition with the presiding judge for a grand jury and a special prosecutor in the fatal shooting of James Scurlock.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Seventy Creighton Prep alums have signed a letter that was submitted to school leaders Thursday calling for the removal of Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine from the school’s 20-member board of trustees.

Kleine, who graduated from the high school in 1970, has served on the board for about three years. This week, he has faced public criticism for his decision to not file felony charges against downtown bar owner Jake Gardner in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock.

Wednesday, Kleine relented and said he planned to petition the court to call a grand jury and appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the case.

The effort to oust Kleine from the board was started by 2006 Prep graduate Danny O’Byrne. O’Byrne posted the letter Tuesday on Facebook, asking fellow alumni to read and sign it.

O’Byrne said Thursday that he had been looking for a statement from Prep leaders concerning racial issues raised by the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. On Tuesday, O’Byrne said he failed to find any statement from Prep, but he did discover that Kleine was on Prep’s board and felt compelled to write a petition seeking his removal. The school shared a statement about Floyd’s death on their Facebook page on Wednesday and to current students in an email Tuesday.

While O’Byrne wrote that Kleine’s no-charge decision sparked his disappointment, he also highlighted racial disparities involving detentions at the Douglas County Youth Center, Kleine’s support of capital punishment and an increase in criminal filings in the past few years. All those factors, he said, were proof of Kleine’s “unfitness for his role at Prep.”

“As a Jesuit institution whose purposes include building men for others ‘who serve and seek justice in our local, national and international communities’ and fostering a ‘network of leaders who act with integrity and compassion for others,’ a position of power at the school for Kleine is not appropriate,” the letter said.

Kleine, responding Thursday, said he has long worked to lower the disproportionate rates of juvenile minority contact with police, among other criminal justice reforms. He also said that many of the people commenting on Scurlock’s death, including O’Byrne, haven’t seen all of the evidence or don't know the facts that guided his decision not to charge Gardner.

“The person who’s authored the letter has never talked to me about any issues that are a part of this letter and that I’ve worked hard on over the course of my career,” he said. “If they knew me and talked to the people that worked hard with me, they’d know that these are the issues that are very important to me.”

Olivia Poggenpohl, the director of communications for the school, said Kleine has served the board with “distinction and dedication.”

“Creighton Prep has benefited from Don’s leadership and time spent as a dedicated speaker over the years,” she wrote in an email. “We are aware of the petition and will bring the issue to the executive committee of the Board of Trustees for further discussion.”

In his letter, O’Byrne also targeted Prep leadership:

“We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention how consistently disappointed we are that Prep leadership does not use its considerable voice to advocate for social justice in the community it claims to serve... You are more and more on an island.”

Head of School Jim Bopp sent an email Tuesday to students, parents, faculty and staff “voicing our solidarity with people of color whose dignity continues to be violated by the sin of racism,” said Poggenpohl.

President John Naatz emailed the Prep community Wednesday — including more than 9,000 alumni, current and past parents and friends — with similar sentiments. That message was also shared on Prep’s Facebook page Wednesday.

“We at Prep share the world’s heartbreak over the deaths of George Floyd, James Scurlock and others, and we stand with all those who vigorously oppose violence against African Americans resulting from systemic injustice and racism.”

The school said it will engage faculty, staff and students and look for ways to “rededicate ourselves as contemplatives in action to fight against racism.” Students plan to hold a forum on racism to “begin a conversation working toward real change,” Poggenpohl said.

Most of the alums who signed the letter graduated in the last two decades, although there were graduates from other decades and as early as 1968.

Photos: Omaha protesters come out again on first night curfew is lifted

1 of 18

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email